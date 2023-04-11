Vogue’s Karl Lagerfeld Extravaganza, Mugler’s Main Characters, The Fashion Tech Forum Dinner, And More!

Vogue tips its hat to Karl Lagerfeld in spectacular May issue

Ahead of the first Monday in May, Vogue pulled out all the stops for its next issue. Enlisting Annie Leibovitz, ten supermodels and one-time muses of the late Karl Lagerfeld star in a lavish editorial shot at Paris’s Grand Palais. The cover and inside fashion story sees Anok Yai, Shalom Harlow, Kendall Jenner, Liu Wen, Adut Akech, Natalia Vodianova, Naomi Campbell, Amber Valletta, Gigi Hadid, and Devon Aoki, with Alex Harrington acting as fashion editor. In the mag, the models wear custom pieces by some of today’s biggest designers, which they lovingly created in tribute to Lagerfeld’s six-decade career. The issue hits newsstands on April 25—but you can read and watch the interactive digital story and behind the scenes content here.

Images: Annie Leibovitz

Mugler gives a glimpse at what to expect from next week’s runway show

ICYMI: Mugler is coming to town, with a runway show and star-studded bash set to take place in the city on April 19 to celebrate the H&M collaboration. According to sources, Shygirl, Amaarae, and Eartheater will perform live at the show—following the already released music video which advertised the collection. Indeed, it’s a full Mugler takeover, with a press conference taking place the morning of the show featuring creative director Casey Cadwallader and H&M’s creative advisor Ann-Sofie Johansson in conversation, moderated by Vogue Runway writer José Criales-Unzueta. That night, the runway show and after party promise to be one for the books. The Mugler H&M collection will be available for purchase at hm.com and in selected stores on May 11—see the entire collection right here.

Fashion Tech Forum cocktail and dinner party brings out Patti LaBelle

Ahead of the annual Fashion Tech Forum Conference kicking off today, industry leaders headed to Scarpetta on Madison Avenue for a dinner party and performance by the one and only Patti LaBelle. Guests joined founder Karen Harvey for the evening, enjoying the eatery’s famous dishes (one word: spaghetti!) while LaBelle ended the night with renditions of her top hits, including the crowd-pleasing Lady Marmalade. Among those in attendance were Dillane, Edvin Thompson, Emma Grede, Joe Holder, John Meadow of Scarpetta, Maxwell Osborne of AnOnlyChild, Nicola Formichetti, Brandice Daniel, Chrissy Rutherford, Colm Dillane, Nina Garcia, Rajni Jacques, Rickie de Sole, Selby Drummond, and Willa Bennett.

Images: BFA

