Do you miss going to live speaking events? What if we told you that you could attend digital ones from the comfort of your home—featuring Madonna, Naomi Campbell, Shawn Mendes, Diplo, and other A-list celebs as your guides? This is the concept behind Bright, the newly-launched video discussion platform founded by Guy Oseary and Michael Powers.

Bright allows users to conduct live video chats in different sessions that are led by a range of celebrities. Think: Clubhouse, but with video—and Laura Derrn, Ashton Kutcher, and a range of stars as your moderators! How does it work, you may ask? It’s simple. Users can buy tickets to sign up for Session events. During these Sessions, they can use the Bright app’s live commenting features to talk to their host directly onscreen, as well as make requests from a virtual VIP area.

Part of Bright’s appeal is that its Session lineup is especially impressive. Over 200 figures have partnered with the app, including—aside from the aforementioned celebs—Rachel Zoe, Jason Bolden, Amy Schumer, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Judd Apatow, Deepak Chopra, Kane Brown, Drew and Jonathan Scott, Charlotte McKinney, and Lindsey Vonn. Each will lead discussions that double as learning experiences, ranging from styling to home improvement. Apparently, there’s even a waitlist for future leaders—who are numbering over 1,500 so far.

The platform’s ultimate goal is to “level up your life”—essentially, life improvement—and provide famous figures a way to directly connect with their supporters. “There is an incredible appetite to learn from other people and I wanted to develop a platform that provided more interaction and intimacy. By advancing the movement around live conversations, talent can better engage with fans through visual learning experiences and participants get to be seen and heard from their favorite leaders,” Powers said of the new venture.

Both Powers and Oseary are approaching the project with a range of experience under their belts. After all, Oseary was one of Sound Ventures’ co-founders, and previously invested in Uber, Pinterest, Airbnb, and Clubhouse. Powers was also responsible for the launch of YouTube’s Channels feature, and was previously senior vice president at CBS Interactive. The duo are joined by business alumni Kaitlyn Powell, Sadia Harper, Jeben Berg, Heather Grates, and Jarad Backlund, who will lead the platform’s tech and design departments.

See Bright for more info—what celeb are you hoping to catch on there?

