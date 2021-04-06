Art & Design

Wishlists At The Ready! See The DVF x H&M Home Collection Here

by Freya Drohan
DVF x H&M Home (Courtesy)

DVF x H&M Home is almost here! The retailer collaborated with the doyenne of fashion to produce a collection that’ll make your interior surroundings as chic, colorful, and celebratory of individual style as the eponymous designer’s world-famous wrap dresses.

The Diane von Furstenberg x H&M Home line is all about expression. That theme is clear to see in the key pieces, which include lacquer-like trays in vivacious animal print, coasters and trinket boxes with lip motifs, punchy-hued wool throws, and artwork with motivational mantras. As if any of us could ever have enough candles, there are plenty on offer here too. The designer’s personal favorite scent, amber, is a reoccurring option, alongside cedarwood, sandalwood, and pine options. As we’re all craving small gatherings and hosting at home, it’s fitting that there are cute espresso cups and saucers too.

And because no DVF edit would be complete without a nod to the type of garments that made her a global powerhouse, there’s a luxe robe in the famed ‘Diane’ print. Indeed, everything is full circle, as the designer says, “The prints in the H&M HOME collaboration are very iconic. The ‘Diane’ print I created 20 years ago when I started the company, while the lips print comes from the painting Andy Warhol did of me. Personally, I love animal prints—zebra is very DVF—and also vibrant orange and pinks, but monochrome black and white is very chic, too. The whole collection is fabulous, and I can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

The campaign was shot in von Furstenberg’s home and styled by the legend herself. Shop it in store and online on Friday, April 16.

See our picks from the collection below:

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion editor; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram @freyadro

