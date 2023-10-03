Everything We Know About Rabanne x H&M

Your party season outfit rotation is about to go up a notch. H&M and Rabanne revealed that their collaboration will hit stores on November 9, sharing the news by hosting a bash at legendary Paris nightclub Silencio. Here’s what went down!

The event, which brought to mind late founder Paco Rabanne’s original heyday of the swinging ’60s and disco-tactic ’70s, showcased the retro-inspired capsule of signature metallic disc, chain mail, and crystalized pieces. The collection, which starts at $40 and ranges to $600, also includes a floor-length bedazzled chiffon gown, a button-down shirt with broderie anglaise detailing, a floral cutout jacquard dress, structured coats, metallic cowboy boots, Western and Prairie influenced pieces, mesh earrings, fringed headpieces, sequin briefs, swimwear, a leopard print jersey knit dress, and, of course, takes on the brand’s iconic 1969 palette bag.

Among the dancefloor-ready crowd, Cher, Elle Fanning, Peggy Gou, Irina Shayk, Iris Law, Alton Mason, Jared Leto, Damson Idris, Ashley Graham, and Tina Kunakey all wore looks from the hotly-anticipated collection. Robyn, who took to the stage to perform some of her anthems, was also spotted in the collection. Additional guests included Amina Muaddi, Tyga, Rianne Van Rompaey, Alexander Edwards, Jade Rabarivelo, Rafael Pavarotti, and Issa Perica.

“Rabanne has always been a joyful brand, and this event captured the playful mood of the Rabanne H&M collection. I always want people to feel liberated when they wear our clothes, so it was great to see guests having fun and embracing the collection’s hedonistic spirit,” Dossena said.

Speaking to Vogue, Ann-Sofie Johansson explained that bringing the Spanish house’s level of craft to the mass market was “one of H&M’s most complicated endeavors yet.” Recycled aluminum, PET, rhinestones, and sequins were prioritized too, as “we wanted to do it in the most correct way to push boundaries and achieve a high level of craftsmanship. It was truly all about teamwork,” Johansson said.

As for homeware, at a 31-piece offering, it’s H&M’s biggest designer collaboration to date, bringing together a cocktail table, chain curtains, a rug, pillows, scented candles, playing cards, and dice.

Catch who was there below—and start planning your wishlist accordingly:

Images: Courtesy

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.