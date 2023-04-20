One Night Only! Inside The Mugler H&M Takeover In NYC

Was it a show? A concert? A shopping spree? A club night? Trick question: it was all of the above. To officially celebrate their upcoming collaboration, Mugler and H&M got the whole gang together for a dynamic night out in Manhattan. The two brands hosted a star-studded runway show, a trio of performances, and an after party—plus the chance to shop the line ahead of its global launch on May 11.

The event, held at a colossal space on the Upper East Side, featured a mélange of mini sets by musicians Shygirl, Amaarae and Eartheater; all of whom recently featured in the Mugler H&M music video. Each artist performed a series of their own crowd-pleasing hits, before uniting for an updated rendition of Stardust’s ’90s club banger Music Sounds Better With You, accompanied by a troupe of sparkly bodysuit-clad dancers.

Showing off the collection, supermodels including Irina Shayk, Eva Herzigova, Paloma Elsesser, Precious Lee, Jill Kortleve, Abby Champion, Cara Taylor, Jordan Daniels, and many more stomped down the tiered runway—making sure everyone in the room had at least a few pieces on their wishlist by the time it came to shop at the pop-up shop.

The bash sought to bring together fashion, club culture, and dance—just like the label’s unforgettable runway shows of the ’80s and ’90s under visionary designer Thierry Mugler. Keeping everyone out ’til late, over 800 revelers stayed for DJ sets by Bobby Beethoven, Goth Jafar and Asmara.

Among those who joined Mugler’s creative director Casey Cadwallader and H&M creative advisor Ann-Sofie Johansson were Pamela Anderson, Charli XCX, Chloë Sevigny, Lourdes Leon, Dominique Jackson, Moses Sumney, Ajani Russell, Albert Ayal, Alexander Roth, Amanda Lepore, Aquaria, Chloe Wise, Connie Fleming, Devon Lee Carlson, Jake Dupont, Josie Dupont, Linux, Luar, Matthew Mazur, Parker Kit Hill, Sami Miro, Susanne Bartsch, Tanner Reese, Toni Garrn, Tina Leung, Wisdom Kaye, Young Emperors, and more.

Images: BFA

