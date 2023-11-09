Inside The Rabanne x H&M Bash, Out To Dinner With Max Mara & Nordstrom, Plus! Alice + Olivia’s Basquiat Collection Launch…

H&M and Rabanne get the gang together to fête their collaboration

In case you’ve been hiding out under a rock, today H&M launched its metallic-bonanza of a collection with Rabanne. The line of womenswear, menswear, and homeware, which screams party season, was a fitting cause for a celebration last night. A bash was held at Jean’s, with many in attendance hitting the dance floor in standout sequin, rhinestone, chainmail, and disc-adorned items from the capsule. Zuri Marley was on hand to DJ a set, and the party ended at a reasonable hour—after all, guests had to set an alarm to shop the collection first thing this morning. Among those enjoying the soirée at the newly-opened Noho hotspot were Emily Ratajkowski, Paloma Elsesser, Chloë Sevigny, Deacon Phillippe, CT Hedden, Deja Foxx, Everett Williams, Harry Hill, Isaac Hindin-Miller, Josie Dupont, Karen Blanchard, Nasteha Yusuf, Nuni Yusuf, Kathryn Newton, Sami Miro, Thania Peck, Yana Bononi, Yvesmark Chery, and more.

Nordstrom and Max Mara toast to 10 years of the Teddy coat

The first word in classic winterwear dressing, the Max Mara teddybear coat, was celebrated in style at Wolf last night. Nordstrom and its women’s fashion director Rickie De Sole welcomed tastemakers to an intimate dinner at the retailer’s eatery, with actress Keri Russell on co-hosting duty. As would be expected, based on Max Mara’s roots, Italian-inspired fare and cocktails were served—with a Pacific Northwestern twist, nodding to Nordstrom’s Seattle base. The endearing Teddy coat, which was reintroduced in 2013 after Ian Griffiths rediscovered an archival garment from 1980s that prompted him to bring back the cuddly and tactile piece, was spotted on many in attendance. The dinner brought out the likes of Cara Santana, Tina Leung, Jessica Wang, Charly Sturm, Dorothy Wang, Meredith Duxbury, and Kate Bartlett, among others. Cheers to the next decade!

Alice + Olivia takes over Highline Stages to launch latest Basquiat collaboration

It’s been a big week for Alice + Olivia’s Stacey Bendet—with the designer launching a whole new label, Big Feelings, just days ago. Last night, the fun continued, with a special soirée celebration for the second Alice + Olivia x Jean-Michel Basquiat collaboration. The brand took over Meatpacking’s Highline Stages for a lively event that brought together Casamigos cocktails, tattoos, and a DJ set by Kesh. As a backdrop to the collection, the Jean-Michel Basquiat documentary about the seminal artist, The Radiant Child, was playing on a loop, while its director Tamara Davis was also mingling in the venue. Joining Bendet for the party were Natalia Dyer, Nicky Hilton, Victoria Justice, Huma Abedin, Jenny Mollen Biggs, Brooks Nader, Audrey Hilfiger, Tayshia Adams, Celeste O’Connor, Candace Bushnell, Dede Lovelace, Dr. Lara Devgan, Amy Fine Collins, Not Seear, Vanessa Fuchs, Grace Ann Nader, Mary Holland Nader, Anna Speckhart, Bruna Petrillo, Ariana Margulis, Katya Tolstova, Briony Raymond, Elizabeth Kurpis, Destinee Ross-Sutton, Jordan Emmanual, and many more.

