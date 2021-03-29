Daily News: Dior and Tommy’s New Projects, Gossip Girl Latest, And More!

Read your daily dose of chic intel right here…

Dior to open ABCDior pop-up shop in SoHo

A, B, C, Dior, E, F, G…do you know your ABCs? Dior certainly does, as proven by their latest pop-up project. The French house’s exclusive ABCDior pop-up, which highlights its personalization services, is now open for business in the SoHo area at 109 Greene Street. Dior addicts can bring in pieces like Book Totes, J’Adior heels, Lady Dior bags, and more to be customized just for them with different letters. Talk about tres chic! You can experience the personalization services for yourself until May 21.

Gossip Girl reboot films throughout NYC

Spotted: the cast of HBO’s Gossip Girl, out and about in New York City. Last week saw main cast members Eli Brown and Whitney Peak filming on Broadway, according to OK. This weekend, more paparazzi photos of the stylish crew were unveiled while they filmed in the East Village. Fans like Fashionista.com EIC Tyler McCall were quick to point out their fashion-forward outfits (already the show’s hook for most of the editorial world), like Savannah Smith’s houndstooth cardigan-and-bra set with a Roger Vivier “Miss Vivier” bag, or Thomas Doherty’s Harry Styles-esque yellow and blue striped suit. We’re prepping for many fashionable moments from this new set of Manhattanites, and with no known date for when the show will hit TVs, hopefully we’ll get some more advanced sneak peeks when they film around the city!

Hello and welcome to “please inject this straight into my veins,” the series where I look at the costumes from Gossip Girl 2.0 and scream, you guessed it, “PLEASE INJECT THIS STRAIGHT INTO MY VEINS” pic.twitter.com/NZQeJWP7SP — Tyler McCall (@eiffeltyler) March 28, 2021

Tommy Hilfiger partners with Compton Cowboys on leadership courses

Tommy Hilfiger is known for his leadership—and now he wants others to be leaders as well. Starting today, the designer has partnered with horseback riding group Compton Cowboys (who also starred in his Spring 2021 campaign) to launch a free online course with FutureLearn.com. The two-week course will discuss what positive mentorship, community, and advocacy mean—and how they’re constantly changing. The Cowboys’ own Randy Savvy will host these sessions, additionally educating users on the history of African American cowboys and reinforcing Black Lives Matter. Hilfiger is also launching four additional courses focused on sustainability, body neutrality, intersectionality, and LGBTQIA+ allyship. You can check out the Compton Cowboys’ course on FutureLearn today.

Etro releases limited-edition travel bag capsule with AC Milan

Etro’s taken the sporty route for its latest collab! The Italian heritage brand’s custom 2021 seasonal bags for football (AKA soccer) team AC Milan are now available to the public. The limited-edition capsule boasts a toiletry pouch, travel bag, and backpack in a deep red paisley print and black and red stripes, accented with smooth tan leather. Whether you’re a sports fan or just love a good bag, the pieces are also customizable; shoppers can get their initials embroidered, as well as the jersey numbers of their favorite athletes. You can shop the collection now on Etro’s website.

