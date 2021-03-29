Anyone else ready to hit the second coming of the Roaring ’20s in full stride? Of course you are! The sun is shining and it feels like the world is gearing up to show its face safely in public again—and we all want to make sure that said face is looking its best possible self. After battling the dreaded maskne for longer than we can recall, it was time for a visit to Ever/Body, NYC’s haven for high-tech beauty services.

Boasting the motto, “Come as you are, leave as your best self,” Ever/Body demystifies cosmetic dermatology, helping people find the best service for natural-looking results. It’s a destination so good, we *almost* wanted to keep the secret to ourselves! The Daily’s CMO Alex Dickerson opted to try IPL to treat sun damaged skin and fell in love with the treatment. Below, Christina Nalbone, a nurse practitioner who specializes in Aesthetics and Cosmetic Dermatology and an all-round skin genius, fills us in on the wonders!

Tell us about yourself! How did you end up in this role?

I joined Ever/Body when we were just a vision! We had no name and no location, but we had the desire to create a beautiful, transparent, and innovative cosmetic dermatology space. I wore many hats since then (start-up life) and now I spend most of my time training our providers, treating patients, and building Ever/Body University—our rigorous 100-hour educational program for aesthetic providers—alongside our dermatologists.

What is IPL?

IPL stands for Intense Pulsed Light and is used to treat skin that has been damaged by the sun. You may hear this called photo-rejuvenation, or a photo-facial. It targets uneven color variances such as browns (sun spots) and reds (broken capillaries) on the face and body, leaving the skin with a healthier complexion and a smoother texture.

Who is an ideal candidate for IPL?

IPL treats a wide range of skin concerns and therefore can be beneficial to many people. Whether you’re looking to smooth fine lines and wrinkles, reverse damage from the sun, or achieve an overall brighter skin complexion, IPL can be a great choice. Since IPL is attracted to pigment for those with discoloration on fair skin, darker skin tones or tanned skin should avoid this treatment. We offer a series of treatments that treat discoloration for all skin tones such as Clear + Brilliant, HydraFacial, and VI Peel.

What is the standard IPL experience?

IPL is very well tolerated. We use a cooling gel during the treatment but you will feel warmth with flashes of light. Sometimes it can feel like little rubber band snaps for a split second and then it’s over. You may be a little flushed temporarily but you can go back to work right away. For the next few days, your skin may be sensitive but you can resume normal activities. The only post care is to stay out of direct sunlight, use gentle skin care, and hydrate the skin.

Are there any alternative treatments that accomplish the same results?

Many treatments overlap with the range of conditions they can address! For example, peels are helpful in reducing pigmentation and improving texture while some lasers help with removing unwanted capillaries. The most important thing is to go to a provider like Ever/Body who specializes in aesthetic treatments in order to curate the safest and most effective treatment plan with you.

What do you love most about IPL and its benefits?

I love seeing my patient’s complexion get brighter and healthier every time they come back to see me. When our clients tell us how much they love the way their skin looks without makeup; we know we’ve done our job. It’s the best feeling!

What’s a great service to do after you have finished a course of IPL?

Protecting and maintaining is key. Doing monthly facials, such as the HydraFacial, will help maintain your glow and smooth skin texture, while doing a medical grade peel once a season will keep your complexion even and bright. My favorite is the VI Peel which can be customized for acne or hyper-pigmentation. Protecting your skin with sunscreen and antioxidants is essential to your skin care routine. Two of my faves are C E Ferulic by SkinCeuticals and Glow Screen by Supergoop.

If you could do only one treatment for the rest of your career, what would it be?

That’s a tough one! Since my main concerns are wrinkles and pigmentation from the sun, I’m going to cheat and say my top two favorites which are wrinkle relaxers (such as Botox or Xeomin), combined with IPL. This power duo keeps my skin smooth and radiant.

What makes Ever/Body a special destination for clients?

We’re all about making your experience focused on your goals, your anatomy, and your unique features and finding what works for you. After getting to know you, we customize a regime for you that fits you and your lifestyle. This 360 approach includes a mix of in-office treatments, at-home medical-grade skincare, and prescription treatments to fully achieve your goal. We also offer the option to secure your customized regimen with a pay-as-you-go plan with monthly installments. I encourage anyone to stop in and experience this for themselves, starting with a complimentary consultation. Overall the bond between our team and our patients is my favorite thing about working at Ever/Body. We’re inspiring confidence!

For real before and afters, see below – this is after 3 IPL treatments over the course of several months. The reduction of brown spots by the eye and overall redness and improved skin tone is remarkable.

