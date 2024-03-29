PINKO Toasts To Opening Of Aventura Mall Boutique In Miami

PINKO, the Italian luxury brand, has opened its doors in Miami’s Aventura Mall. This week, the label celebrated the new boutique with a packed bash, in partnership with The Daily Front Row, and a look at their chic Spring collection. The evening brought in a slew of models, tastemakers, and influencers for speciality cocktails and jams by DJ Lu. Among those who joined the soirée were supermodel Devon Windsor, Staci Lyon, Rachel Natasha, Mary Timms, Martina Krebs, Maggie Krebs, Madlena Kalinova, Lilimar Hernandez, Kristina Elise, Kamla-Kay McKenzie, Isabell Giardini, Georgina Mazzeo, Diane P Estevez, Carla Nunez, Andy Faerman, The Daily’s Eddie Roche, and many more. Many chic guests were dressed in looks from PINKO and carried their wide range of handbags too.

Guests mingled, shopped, and enjoyed sips from Southbound tequila which were crafted from 100% blue agave. Proceeds from sales at the event will be donated to the charity Little Lighthouse Foundation; an organization which helps underserved children and their families throughout Florida. The store will also be donating 10% of sales through April 7th, 2024, to the cause.

PINKO is having a moment with a new ad campaign starring iconic supermodel Mariacarla Boscono, shot by Pablo Di Prima. The images are the embodiment of the PINKO women: confident, enterprising, and sexy.

The new boutique is open 7 days a week from 10AM-9.30PM. Plan your visit to Biscayne Blvd, 19501 Aventura Mall, from now!

Peruse more photos from the party below!

