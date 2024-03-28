Bedford Media will relaunch LIFE—amid layoffs at i-D

LIFE is being revived, thanks to Karlie Kloss. Kloss’ newly-formed company, Bedford Media, has announced that it will relaunch the publication in both print and digital formats. Editorial operations, media projects, and income will be managed by Bedford, with Kloss’ husband, Joshua Kushner, serving as its publisher. The arrangement comes from a new agreement with Dotdash Meredith, which will still own all rights to LIFE’s content and photography archives. “We see LIFE as an uplifting and unifying voice in a chaotic media landscape,” said Kloss. “While Bedford is a new media company, we are deeply inspired by LIFE’s iconic legacy and ability to connect diverse audiences with universal narratives of humanity.”

The announcement comes in conjunction with uncertain times at i-D, a recent acquisition of Bedford Media. After editor in chief Alastair McKimm and global fashion director Carlos Nazarios’ high-profile exits in recent weeks, it also appears that the company has laid off the majority of staff, according to sources. As per a previously announced decision to migrate content to a new back-end platform, the website remains wiped of its content at this time too. News of layoffs broke shortly before Kloss announced the relaunch of Life magazine, prompting confusion from journalists and the general public online. i-D‘s conflicts mark the latest round of 2024’s media layoffs, which have hit Vice, WWD, Footwear News, Time, The Los Angeles Times, Sports Illustrated, Business Insider, Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, BuzzFeed, and more titles.

The Hollywood Reporter and Instagram toast to 2024’s Power Stylists issue

The annual Hollywood Reporter list of Hollywood’s most powerful stylists is officially here! The class of 2024 features Shiona Turini, Kollin Carter, Samantha McMillen, Warren Alfie Baker, Wayman & Micah, Andrew Mukamal, Erin Walsh, Brad Goreski, Danyul Brown, Jamie Mizrahi, Jessica Paster, Erica Cloud, Enrique Melendez, and Dara Allen. All honorees were celebrated at a star-studded dinner at Los Angeles’ Sunset Tower on Wednesday evening which was also attended by many of their A list clients and muses, such as Cardi B, Hunter Schafer, Glen Powell, Awkwafina, Demi Moore, Aja Naomi King, and Lisa Rinna. Eva Chen, Nekesa Mumbi Moody, Maer Roshan, and Carol McColgin served as the occasion’s hosts.

Jenna Lyons will join Fern Mallis for next Fashion Icons discussion at 92Y

Fern Mallis‘ next guest at 92Y is none other than Jenna Lyons—an announcement fresh off the heels of news that the star will return to the Real Housewives of New York‘s fifteenth season. The newly-minted Coveteur editor in chief and LoveSeen founder is the latest fashion leader to sit down with Mallis for her one-on-one talk series. During their live chat, Lyons will delve into her life and storied career—including her pivotal role in evolving J.Crew into a powerhouse brand. You can claim your tickets now for the event, held on April 17 at 7.30PM , on 92Y’s website.

Monte-Carlo’s Rose Ball blooms with Gloria Gaynor and Christian Louboutin

The Rose Ball returned in full bloom this weekend for its 68th soirée in Monaco, held at the Monte-Carlo Société Des Bains De Mer. The disco-themed occasion, which raises funds for the Princess Grace Foundation, featured ornate interiors designed by none other than Christian Louboutin. Guests in attendance included Princess Charlène, Prince Albert II, Princess Caroline, Beatrice Borromeo, Pierre Casiraghi, Gloria Gaynor, Charlotte Casiraghi, Princess Alexandra of Hanover, Ben Sylvester Strautmann, Yori Bailleres, Stéphane Bern, Ivana Ilic-Labia, Victoria Silvstedt, Princess Eulalia D’Orleans Bourbon, Princess Antonella D’Orleans, Agatha Ruiz de la Prada, Stephane Valeri, Cynthia Valerie, and Oxana Girko, as well as Monsieur Louboutin—and his on-theme wig! The evening notably featured performances by Gloria Gaynor, Shangela, Chad Michaels, and Sadeck Berrabah, all hosted by Charly Voodoo before DJ Kiddy Smile closed down the festive affair.

Hamish Bowles no longer editor in chief at World of Interiors

Legendary editor Hamish Bowles quietly stepped down from his role as World of Interiors‘ editor in chief late last year, according to sources. He will now serve as the title’s creative director at large instead, while the top editor role has been filled by Emily Tobin instead—however, her title at the top of the masthead is ‘editor’ in what’s become typical in the industry to move away from the stately ‘editor in chief’ title. Bowles was originally appointed to lead the London-based, Condé Nast-owned design title in September 2021, in addition to his longtime role as Vogue’s global editor at large.

Loewe goes back to school with new Decades of Confusion campaign

Can you spell “Loewe?” The label’s latest campaign, titled Decades of Confusion, casts Aubrey Plaza as a student in a spelling bee from 1971 to the 2020s—tasked each time with getting her head around the luxury brand’s correct lettering (in case you didn’t know: it’s pronounced “Lo-weh-vay”). In a humorous twist, the tongue-in-cheek contest is judged by none other than Dan Levy. Naturally, across all decades, the stars are outfitted in Loewe looks courtesy of creative director Jonathan Anderson.

View the spoof short, below.

