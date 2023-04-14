Sally Holmes Named Editor In Chief At InStyle

Dotdash Meredith has announced that Sally Holmes will assume the role of editor in chief and general manager of InStyle, effective May 1. The New York City-native, who is currently editor in chief of Marie Claire, fills the top role at InStyle which has been vacant since Laura Brown’s departure in February 2022.

Holmes will report to Leah Wyar, president of entertainment and beauty & style at Dotdash Meredith, and will be responsible for overseeing the editorial vision across the brand’s channels, as well as the overall content and growth strategy.

In a release, Holmes said: “InStyle has been the go-to destination for those looking to be inspired and informed when it comes to all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity for nearly three decades. I’m so excited to join the InStyle team and to lead this beloved brand into its next chapter.”

Holmes initially joined Marie Claire in 2018, first as digital director, overseeing all content for the brand’s website and social platforms, before becoming editor in chief in 2020. Having started her career at New York Magazine and The Cut in 2010, she decamped to Hearst Towers in 2014 to join ELLE.com as senior news editor in 2014, eventually working her way up to becoming executive editor of the site in 2017.

Of the appointment, Wyar added, “I am thrilled to welcome Sally to InStyle as its new editor in chief and general manager. Bringing renewed energy and a fresh approach, she is the perfect person to lead this iconic brand and build on its legacy as we look to the future. Not only is she a sharp, inspiring journalist who is highly respected in the fashion world, she has a proven track record of success growing digital media brands and creating award-winning editorial content in areas of style, beauty and culture.”

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.