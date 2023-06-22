Marie Claire has appointed Nikki Ogunnaike as editor in chief, effective August 8. Ogunnaike joins from Harper’s Bazaar, where she has most recently held the title of senior digital director. In her major new role, she’ll report to Hillary Kerr, chief content officer of Who What Wear and Marie Claire.

Ogunnaike will be responsible for leading the publication’s print, digital, experiential, and social efforts. (Marie Claire shuttered print in September 2021 after 27 years, but new owners Future have committed to bringing back special issues.) Fashion media savants will know Ogunnaike not just as a fashion week front row fixture thanks to her distinctive personal style, but as a longtime editor at outlets including InStyle, Glamour, ELLE, and GQ. She joined Harper’s Bazaar in November 2020.

Announcing the appointment, Kerr said: “Nikki is an absolute visionary, with a distinct point of view, peerless taste and unparalleled experience. To see her lead this historic brand into a new era and continue to grow Future’s Women’s Network, is unquestionably exciting.”

A Marie Claire spokesperson added that Ogunnaike’s first key initiative will be spearheading an event during New York Fashion Week for Future’s fashion brands, followed by executing the November print issue and the Power Trip event.

Ogunnaike succeeds Sally Holmes, who was announced as the new editor in chief of InStyle back in April.

“As a long-time admirer, I’m thrilled to join the Marie Claire team and lead this brand into a new era. Women who are passionate about their careers, personal style, and the world around them will find a new destination that speaks to their entire identity. I can’t wait to begin this new chapter!”

Bonne chance!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.