Marc Jacobs announces New York City runway show

Sound the klaxons! Marc Jacobs has announced his return to the (somewhat) traditional NYFW calendar, with a show stated to take place on February 2, ahead of the official kickoff on February 10. As per sources, the NYC-based designer will once again show at the Park Avenue Armory, a favorite venue of the brand, with a Spring Summer ’23 collection that will be available to shop exclusively at Bergdorf Goodman in June. Jacobs’ last physical show was shown to an intimate audience in June 2022 at the New York Public Library. And who could forget, last September he joined forces with Fendi during NYFW for a co-branded collection of 10 looks which was shown on a supermodel-heavy cast in an event hosted to celebrate the anniversary of the Baguette bag. View the official NYFW calendar here.

Shania Twain covers InStyle

Canadian chart topper Shania Twain is certainly back in the spotlight ahead of upcoming album, out February 3. The iconic performer (two words: leopard print) is gracing the cover of a special digital issue of InStyle. The interview is a real treat for music fans, with Twain getting down to the brass and tacks of her songwriting, the new album, meaning in lyrics, and her voice post-surgery. “I’ll just find other people to sing my songs,” she says when pressed about the possibility of one day losing her voice alltogether. “That’s the way I look at it. I’ll just find other voices that are even better than mine,” she says. “I will be sad to lose that expression, but I know I’ve done everything I can, so it won’t devastate me in that sense. I know that I persevered.” As for finding her fashion footing and her leaning towards more avant garde pieces, she says: “I love it. I’m so up for it. I’m so ready for it. I’m way more fearless than I would’ve been. Years ago, I would’ve been more conscientious about, ‘Is this too over-the-top?’ I’m more adventurous now and I’m just excited about what is new and what I can experiment with. I just love fashion for that. Just when you think there’s nothing left to be created, somebody creates something new. I’m so inspired by that.” …Us too!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas lands a British Vogue cover

Bollywood, beauty pageants, and the business world have prepared Priyanka Chopra Jonas for her toughest role to date: being a mom to daughter Malti Marie. Sitting down with British Vogue, the actress and entrepreneur, 40, opens up about being a first-time mom, and the sometimes hurtful public reaction to her surrogacy. “I had medical complications…this was a necessary step, and I’m so grateful I was in a position where I could do this. Our surrogate was so generous, kind, lovely and funny, and she took care of this precious gift for us for six months.” She adds: “I’ve developed a tough hide when people talk about me,” she says. “But it’s so painful when they talk about my daughter. I’m like, ‘Keep her out of it.’ I know what it felt like to hold her little hands when they were trying to find her veins. So no, she’s not going to be gossip. I’ve been really protective of this chapter of my life with my daughter. Because it’s not about my life only. It’s hers too.” To read the full piece, visit here.

Taylor Russell covers Harper’s Bazaar

Fashion’s favorite it girl of the moment Taylor Russell is on the up and up. But don’t mistake the Bones and All star for being a flash in the pan. The Canadian actress is Harper’s Bazaar February/Dreamers issue cover star, showcasing the new season’s fashion hits (styled by Alexandra Carl) and chatting about the long road it took to reach overnight success. “All I want to be doing is sleeping and playing the harp and sitting in the sun,” she says of the newfound global fame, which has seen her grace runways, billboards, and red carpet best dressed lists. While she might have turned her phone off for a week after being overwhelmed by the attention, she also adds: “I feel like a little kid being able to do all this stuff that I’m doing right now…Why not just run around that playground?’ is how I feel. Let’s see how it shifts and evolves.” Get to know the girl everyone’s talking about right here.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit announces Melissa Wood-Tepperberg as latest Rookie!

Melissa Wood-Tepperberg, aka Melissa Wood Health, is the second Rookie for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. The NYC-based mom-of-two and fitness personality, 40, will feature in the magazine, set to hit newsstands in May. Sharing the news, MJ Day, editor in chief of the publication, said: “Melissa blows me away both personally and professionally. She leads with passion and compassion while providing accessible and attainable outlets for women to evolve and grow their physical and mental well-beings. We couldn’t be more excited to name Melissa as one of our rookies for the 2023 issue, celebrating her successes as a woman, mother and entrepreneur.” Yesterday, the media outlet announced Nicole Williams English as another Rookie for the issue. Read more about Instagram’s go-to wellness guru and her casting right here.

Moda Operandi celebrates launch of Beauty with new beauty director Jessica Matlin

Every beauty editor, guru, and connoisseur worth their Himalayan pink salt gathered last night in the elegant surroundings of Titsou Bar at Fouquet’s Hotel in Tribeca last night. The reason? To fête Moda Operandi’s launch of its Beauty category. Guests joined Jessica Matlin and the luxury site’s co-founder and chief brand officer Lauren Santo Domingo to raise a glass to the assortment of 55 skincare, fragrance, makeup, haircare, and body care brands: all of which you’d be proud to display in your beauty closet. Among those there to enjoy lip-smackingly good pomegranate margaritas with kiss-shaped ice cubes were the industry’s shining stars and leading lights, such as Linda Wells, Katie Jane Hughes, Hung Vanngo, Ivan Pol, Laura Regensdorf, Macrene Alexiades, Ron Robinson, Julee Wilson, Lara Devgan, Amber Venerable, Nam Vo, Christina Grasso, Daniel Martin, Kristofer Buckle, Quinn Murphy, Katie Becker, April Long, Charlotte Palermino, Asia Ware, Sean Garrette, and Moda Operandi’s chief merchant April Hennig. Mwah!

Gossip Girl reboot axed

The Gen Z focused Gossip Girl reboot has been canceled by HBO Max after two seasons. After the network decided not to renew the NYC-based show for a third season, it announced that the upcoming season two finale on January 26 will serve as the last-ever episode. Sharing the news with fans, showrunner and executive producer Joshua Safran said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce Gossip Girl will not be continuing on HBO Max. Thank you for watching, and I hope you’ll tune into the finale next Thursday to see how it all comes together. xoxo” A representative for HBO Max told Deadline, “We are very grateful to [Safran] and executive producers Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz for bringing us back to the Upper East Side and all the scandals at Constance Billard. Although we are not moving forward with a third season of Gossip Girl, we thank them for the enticing love triangles, calculated backstabbing and impeccable fashion this series brought to a new audience.”

