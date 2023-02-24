MediaNews

Daily Media: New Names At GQ, InStyle, NYT Styles, ETRO, LaDoubleJ, Ring Concierge, And More!

by Freya Drohan
This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations.

1. Nick Catucci is now US site director at GQ.

2. Jailynn Taylor is now shopping writer at InStyle.

3. Wilson Wong is now editing resident at the New York Times Styles.

4. Dan Rothmann is now CEO of Americas and Global Travel Retail at ETRO.

5. Maureen Chiquet is now chairwoman at La DoubleJ.

6. Dorothy Belshaw is now EVP, chief growth officer at International Market Centers (IMC). Karen Olson is now chief marketing officer. Brett Austin is now senior vice president, procurement & production. Brian Archer is now senior vice president of LightFair.

7. Caralyn Gorel is now brand director at Ring Concierge.

8. Franchesca Hashim is now head of marketing at Loop.

9. Julien Cavaille is now senior director, fashion at Purple PR.

10. Sophia Neis is now account coordinator, hospitality at SHADOW. Cameron Lyman is now account coordinator, beauty at the company. Alex Pizarro has also joined as junior manager, influencer, and Pascal Kadamani is now associate social media manager.

11. Ashley Baptiste, account manager at The Hinton Group, is leaving the company.

Plus!

12. BPCM is now representing Thirteen Lune.

13. Erin Kelly PR is now representing Le Monde Gourmand.

14. Negri Firman is now representing Baglietto Yachts and Augustus Hotel and Resort.

15. Allison+Partners is now representing Almay, American Crew, and CND.

16. L.E.R Public Relations is now representing SABON.

