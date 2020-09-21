Chioma Nnadi Named Vogue.com’s New Editor in Chief

Vogue.com’s fashion news director Chioma Nnadi is replacing Stuart Emmrich as editor in chief of the site. The Londoner has worked at the glossy for a decade, since joining in 2010 as a fashion writer for the magazine.

Nnadi was appointed fashion news director in 2014, working closely with creative digital director Sally Singer. Now, as editor in chief of Vogue.com, she will oversee all digital content endeavors. A main focus for Nnadi will be to grow traffic to the site. (Vogue.com’s current audience averages around 13 million monthly visitors, with May 2020 a record high for the website with 16 million unique visitors.)

Anna Wintour said of Nnadi, “We know how brilliant she is, what a wonderful writer and editor, and what a supportive colleague. She looks in unexpected places and all over the world to find out who is doing the best work and who we should be celebrating. She is focused on the future and understands that Vogue needs to reach new audiences and do so in new ways. She respects our iconic past but is not tied to old traditions. Chioma is an exceptional editor for this role and I couldn’t be happier to see her lead us forward.”

Replacing Emmrich, who held the role for less than a year, Nnadi will be the site’s first black editor in chief.

In a short and sweet Instagram update to her 32,000 Instagram followers, Nnadi shared, “Super excited for the road ahead in my new role as editor of Vogue.com.”

We’ll bet!

