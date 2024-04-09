Met Gala 2024: From Themes To Guests, Here’s Everything You Need To Know

As the first Monday of May dawns, The Metropolitan Museum of Art prepares for its annual Met Gala. This year, the event—which raises funds for its Costume Institute with a star-studded gala at the peak of the spring season—will celebrate the new exhibit “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

Rather than a literal fairy tale, “Sleeping Beauties” highlights the value of renewal and its roots in nature. This year, the event transforms into “The Garden of Time,” a mythical space where petals of the past unfurl in the present.

Below, discover everything you need to know about this year’s Met Gala.

What is the Met Gala’s 2024 theme?

The 2024 Costume Institute’s exhibition, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” will showcase about 250 items—many of which are making their public debut, according to the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Curated by Andrew Bolton, the exhibit will delve into fashion’s emotional connection with nature across three distinct zones: Land, Sea, and Sky. This thematic journey through “The Garden of Time” is not just a celebration of fashion’s aesthetic evolution but a narrative on sustainability and the cyclic essence of creation and decay.

What is this year’s dress code?

Drawing inspiration from J.G. Ballard’s visionary 1962 title The Garden of Time, attendees are challenged to embody the ephemeral beauty of nature in flux. From blooming floral motifs and ensembles to the subtler shades of decay, the potential interpretations are as diverse as nature itself. “The Garden of Time” invites a celebration of life in all its forms, promising a carpet awash with interpretations that range from the literal bloom of spring to the more abstract notions of time and its effects.

Who is co-chairing the Met Gala?

Leading the evening’s festivities are co-chairs Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, and Bad Bunny, alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour. This stylish quartet is set to welcome the who’s who of the fashion world, promising an event filled with glamour, elegance, and perhaps a few surprises. In fact, Zendaya just covered the May 2024 issue of Vogue with a viral reveal, making her appearance one of the most anticipated of the night.

Which brands will be featured in the exhibit?

Exploring four centuries of fashion evolution, the exhibit will feature landmark creations by history-making brands—including Schiaparelli, Dior, and Givenchy. Fragile items that are too delicate for display, including a historic 1877 Charles Frederick Worth gown, will be portrayed with video animations, light projections, and the latest in AI and CGI for a sensory-rich experience.

Who’s on the guest list?

The Met Gala’s known for its star-studded guest list, with frequent speculation around the names of attendees—a true testament to the gala’s pull on the realms of fashion, film, music, and social media, thanks to TikTok’s sponsorship. Watch this space!

