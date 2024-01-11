Today’s fashion headlines…

Anna Wintour and Anne Hathaway on Broadway

Anna Wintour made (we are pretty certain) her Broadway debut last night with Anne Hathaway, who famously played… you- know-who in The Devil Wears Prada. The duo appeared in the very end of the musical comedy Guttenberg opposite Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad at the James Earl Jones Theatre. Wintour, who is a major supporter of theatre, wore a baseball/trucker cap for her cameo. The show brings up a famous person at every performance for a few minutes to play a Broadway producer and offer a show contract to the stars of the show. Recent cameos in the role have been Lin Manuel, Chloe Fineman, Billy Crystal, and Patti LuPone. Guttenberg runs through January 28th. It’s a great time!

Click HERE to see their cameo.

Julia Roberts makes British Vogue debut

Hard to believe it, but Roberts appears on British Vogue’s February issue cover for the first time next month. The Oscar winner was photographed by Lachlan Bailey at the exclusive The Penthouse at Claridge’s with styling by Edward Enninful. She sat down with her friend and Notting Hill director Richard Curtis for a Q&A where she talks about her new movie, Leave The World Behind, her many faces, and what makes her want to take on an endorsement deal for a fashion brand. “I don’t accept most or many,” she says. “I find myself gravitating towards enterprises that are run by families a lot – that’s something that always kind of gets my extra attention.”

The issue hits stands on January 16th.

Rumored The White Lotus season 3 star Patrick Schwarzenegger stars in Emporio Armani campaign

If the rumors are true and Schwarzenegger is indeed cast in the next season of White Lotus, someone at Armani deserves a big, fat raise. The recently engaged actor stars in Emporio Armani’s spring/summer campaign, which would be great timing. The campaign also features Barbara Palvin, Sija Kang, Iza Dantas, Alex Schlab, Paul Philetas and Hyuming Park. The campaign was shot by Julien Martinez Leclerc.

Tracy Anderson launches The Tracy Anderson Collection

The Tracy Anderson Collection is here! The fitness guru dropped the first piece of her eagerly anticipated 12-piece activewear collection today. The Power Mesh Shrug retails for $95 and comes in black and nude in a lush high-performance fabric. The collection will be dropping weekly and features 7 styles in a variety of colorways including shrugs, unitards, leotards and two-piece sets.

“Activewear should feel like a second skin. When you’re moving with me, the goal is always to find freedom in motion,” Anderson, founder of the Tracy Anderson Method says. “That’s why I’m excited to announce this new line of only essentials. For me, the finest activewear indulges in simplicity – clean lines, flattering fits, first-class comfort.”

The new collection will be available on tracyanderson.com

