This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Leah Faye Cooper is now digital style director at Vogue.com.

2. Jess Teves is now executive editor at House Beautiful.

3. Madelyn Cline is now global brand ambassador for Revlon.

4. Sydney Sweeney is now global ambassador at Kérastase.

5. Sarah Personette is now CEO at Puck.

6. Laurent Marteau is now CEO at L’Occitane Group.

7. Todd Klein is now global brand president at Fila USA.

8. John Miller is now president, North America at Adidas.

9. Piper McCoy is now vice president of communications at DICE.

10. Lindsay Horrigan is now senior vice president, consumer growth officer at Hearst Magazines.

11. Julia Labaton is now president at PR Boutiques International; a prominent global network of founder-led boutique PR firms. Durée Ross is now vice president, Jeffrey Graubard is now treasurer/secretary, Tarunjeet Rattan is now member at large, Juris Petersons is now president of PRBI Europe, and Taru Nikulainen has joined the board of directors.

12. Christine Pierson is now vice president of communications and special events, North and South America at Caudalie. Sarah Thomas has also been promoted to chief marketing officer at the company.

13. Alana Linsenbigler is now vice president at ICR.

14. Manar El Mugammar is now chief operations officer at Shine Talent Group.

15. There have been several promotions at KCD across its global offices. Brie Cross is now SVP of media relations in New York. Melissa Haley is now controller, global finance director in New York. Lyndsey Flieg is now production coordinator in New York. Abril Hernandez is now senior publicist in Los Angeles. Larissa Alexan is now senior manager, finance and administration in Paris. Giulia Prato and Tish O’Neill are both now senior publicists in London. Alberto Muniz and Jean Baptiste Fourage are both now publicists in Paris.

16. Giulia Modenese is now public relations director at Pasquale Bruni.

17. Kate Citron is now senior director of marketing at Glowbar.

18. Julia Nicholson is now senior director at Michele Marie PR.

19. Emily Song is now PR manager, Americas at Pomellato.

20. Ngoc Hoang is now senior manager, communications at Next Management.

21. Megan Teasdale is now senior PR manager at Foundation. Jordyn James is now assistant account executive at the company.

Plus!

22. Karla Otto is now representing Skims.

23. Foundation is now representing NARS Cosmetics.

24. BPCM is now representing Kate Hundley.

25. FuTong & Friends is now representing Alice Mushrooms, Levant Store, Quit with Jones, and Starling.

26. CKPR is now representing La Bonne Brosse.

27. LORA PR is now representing The Snow Lodge in Aspen.

28. Agentry PR is now representing 4CCCCEES and Shwetambari.

29. PURPLE is now representing German skincare brand ANNEMARIE BÖRLIND.

30. Moxie Communications Group is now representing Kopari.

31. MMPR is now representing Floatley.

32. Mint & Honey, Co. is now representing heart failure and heart transplant cardiologist Dr. Nikki Bart.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

