‘Brunch With Babs’ Visits The Talbots Derby Street Store To Celebrate Book Launch

Social media star and Talbots brand ambassador Barbara Costello, aka social media sensation and ‘everybody’s favorite nonna,’ stopped by the renovated Talbots store at at The Derby Street Shops in Hingham, Massachusetts to introduce fans to her new must-read book.

Titled Celebrate With Babs: Holiday Recipes & Family Traditions, the newly-minted brand ambassador (the retailer’s first-ever, which is fitting seeing as she’s been shopping with them for over 40 years!) wants to teach everyone the helpful entertaining, cooking, and lifestyle tips and tricks that have garnered her 1.9 million followers on TikTok and almost one million fans on Instagram. And you can bet there’s no shortage of the real life grandma’s pearls of wisdom on the pages too.

At the event, which also nodded to Talbots’ 75th anniversary, over 100 women, men, and children of all ages filled the store to meet Babs, have their book signed, and get the low down on her famous breakfast casserole and Irish soda bread recipes. Take a peak inside the day below:

Guests also shopped the new Talbots summer collection and enjoyed handmade ‘Hi it’s Babs!’ themed cookies by local Boston cookie designer The Sugar Soiree while mingling with the viral content creator. This event is the most recent for Babs, who also did a book signing at her local Talbots Ridgefield store in Connecticut. As the brand continues to celebrate its milestone anniversary, no doubt we’ll be seeing lots of our favorite online grandma all around the country….watch this space!

