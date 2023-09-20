Editor’s Pick: Luxe Italian Suiting From Talbots

What: The leaves are changing hues, and with that, we’re packing away our summer brights too. Delicious shades of chocolate brown, burgundy, and camel are appearing more and more convincing, and as we grapple with back to school season and the return of fall fashion, a powerful pant suit in an inviting, sumptuous color is a great place to start.

Who: Tried-and-true and trusted by generations, Talbots is the first port of call for shoppers all over the country when it comes to reliable, timeless, high quality pieces for the whole family. This season, the retailer is paying specific attention to impeccably-tailored suiting with an elevated assortment of blazers, trousers, blouses, and waistcoats.

Why: Our eyes are on this polished blazer, which equally has a relaxed and comfortable fit thanks to its luxurious Italian stretch flannel material. Just what we like from our workwear! Nail power dressing with the accompanying high-waisted, wide-leg trousers. The suit also comes in classic shades of gray and camel—and you know what they say, you can never have too much of a good thing!

How much: blazer, $289, and pants, $189

Where: talbots.com

