KnitWell Kicked Off The Holidays In A Big Way

‘Tis (almost) the season… KnitWell Group kicked off the holidays with a special event this week at the American Irish Historical Society on Fifth Avenue. Their brands Talbots, Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lane Bryant, and Haven Well Within were on hand to show off their holiday collections and give over 150 attendees, including influencers, editors, and tastemakers, a sneak preview ahead of the best time of the year. Throughout two floors of the Historical Society (as seen on Succession and Blacklist) guests took in a festive bonanza of Christmas trees, menorahs, gingerbread houses from Dough & Batter, a candy bar, and the scent of pine.

There were also ‘zapped’ permanent bracelets on offer, thanks to Catbird, from Ann Taylor, frozen hot chocolate from Serendipity from LOFT, wreath making from Talbots, a holiday handbag filled with beauty products from Lane Bryant, and journaling with Alls Well Creative from Haven Well Within.

As guests left, they were gifted an ornament of their choosing and a gift certificate to the brands. Now that is how you throw a holiday preview.

Photos: Marcia Ciriello

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.