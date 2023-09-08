Talbots Has All The Fall Suiting Styles We’re Obsessed With

It’s officially back-to-school season, and with the shift away from summer dreamin’ comes a welcome refresh in the form of more structured outfits. Whether you’re heading back to the office after working remote in the warmer months, interviewing for an exciting opportunity, pitching for new business, or you simply want to channel all the epic tailoring that has dominated the runway, Talbots has got you covered.

Blazers are a big focus for the retailer this season, and so too are accompanying vests for a “borrowed from the boys” look. And speaking of taking a leaf out of that book, the new Glen Plaid power suits are ones that mean business, while Talbots customer-favorite classic pant options (Hampshire, Chatham, and Portland) have been revamped, and three brand-new styles (Greenwich, Tribeca, and Weston) have arrived for their moment in the spotlight.

For fall, it’s all about mixing up the suit. Dress it up, dress it down, and mix and match to your heart’s content. You’re the boss, so you make the rules!

All styles available at talbots.com

