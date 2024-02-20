Talbots model Ubah Hassan, who will be familiar to Bravo fans as a featured personality on the popular reality series Real Housewives of New York, is helping Talbots celebrate their 10th partnership with Dress for Success.

The retailer enlisted the vivacious star to model the Talbots Empower Suit, which is now available in all Talbots stores and online. Over the last decade, Talbots has raised over $10 million for Dress for Success, the renowned global non-profit organization that empowers unemployed and underemployed women by providing them with the tools and skills they need to advance professionally and achieve economic independence. It’s also the Canadian-Somalian model’s third time appearing in one of the Talbots campaigns highlighting its Dress for Success partnership.

The soft, comfortable Empower Suit in chic and versatile denim is comprised of a blazer, $179, and wide-leg pants, $129, and from today through March 3, 30% of the net proceeds from the outfit will go directly to benefit the organization. Furthermore, from today through March 17, Talbots will collect monetary donations for Dress for Success in all its stores throughout the country. This Saturday, February 24, the retailer is hosting a ‘Shop for a Cause Shopping Party’ too—with 10% of all net proceeds from all sales in its stores and online going to Dress for Success. Making it an unmissable shopping event, customers can also take 25% off their entire purchase, while knowing they’re putting their money towards an uplifting cause.

Of taking part in the new campaign, Hassan said: “I’m thrilled to collaborate with Talbots and Dress for Success in commemorating their decade-long commitment to women empowering women. As this marks my third campaign with them, I’m deeply invested in their shared goal of fostering women’s economic independence. Wearing the Talbots

Empower Suit fills me with pride, knowing that a portion of the proceeds will be contributed to supporting women’s success in both their professional and personal lives.”

Shop the suit, right here.

