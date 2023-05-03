Mother’s Day Gift Ideas From Talbots

Mother’s Day is coming up fast—and Talbots has it all. From seasonal updates like stylish summer dresses, sandals, lightweight suiting, and take-you-anywhere handbags, to year-round staples like jewelry, silk scarves, and elegant jackets, the iconic American retailer known across the country for its red doors and unrivaled assortment has you covered when it comes to keeping mom happy this May 14.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.