Mother’s Day Gift Ideas From Talbots

written by The Daily Front Row

Mother’s Day is coming up fast—and Talbots has it all. From seasonal updates like stylish summer dresses, sandals, lightweight suiting, and take-you-anywhere handbags, to year-round staples like jewelry, silk scarves, and elegant jackets, the iconic American retailer known across the country for its red doors and unrivaled assortment has you covered when it comes to keeping mom happy this May 14.

Eyelet Medallion Shirt Dress, $199

Mimi Woven Block Heel Sandal in shade Havana Tan, $149

Linen Boyfriend Shirt in shade Blue Cross Dye, $99.50

Silhouette Blooms Square Scarf, $49.50

Lily Square Sunglasses, $79.50

Crochet Round Handle Tote in Ivory, $159

Strappy Lace Fit and Flare Dress, $299

Mother of Pearl Disc Hoop, $34.50

Tweed Jacket in White, $199

Sharskin Linen Blazer in shade Coral, $199, and Wide-leg Pants, $159 

