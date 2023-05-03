Mother’s Day Gift Ideas From Talbots

4
Mother’s Day is coming up fast—and Talbots has it all. From seasonal updates like stylish summer dresses, sandals, lightweight suiting, and take-you-anywhere handbags, to year-round staples like jewelry, silk scarves, and elegant jackets, the iconic American retailer known across the country for its red doors and unrivaled assortment has you covered when it comes to keeping mom happy this May 14.
Eyelet Medallion Shirt Dress, $199
Mimi Woven Block Heel Sandal in shade Havana Tan, $149
Linen Boyfriend Shirt in shade Blue Cross Dye, $99.50
Silhouette Blooms Square Scarf, $49.50
Lily Square Sunglasses, $79.50
Crochet Round Handle Tote in Ivory, $159
Strappy Lace Fit and Flare Dress, $299
Mother of Pearl Disc Hoop, $34.50
Tweed Jacket in White, $199
Sharskin Linen Blazer in shade Coral, $199, and Wide-leg Pants, $159
Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.