Ciao From Milan! Everett Williams Takes Us Inside The Versace Mens SS ’23 Show

Versace returned to the men’s runway in Milan with a bold message: long live the Versace lifestyle. In the secret gardens behind Via Gesù where Versace held its recent show, the lights went down and the runway came to life. Green mirror-glazed pillars rotated in the garden, an electric green light lit up the archways, and electric looks started the show.

In the garden, neon accented snakeskin prints, pastel vinyl fabrics, side-slit Spandex tops, woven leather, and iconic Versace prints walked the runway. The audience was treated to the Versace lifestyle in full force. At the presentation, clothes and models were accompanied by the label’s homeware items, which were all incorporated into the looks. Plates hung from belts, vases were carried in models’ arms, and bedazzled reusable drinking cups emblazoned with the iconic Medusa were omnipresent. One thing was clear: it’s a Versace world, and we’re all just living in it.

Not a single detail was overlooked in this show. Models traipsed past with gold leaf hair (which I absolutely will be trying to recreate), layered bags, neck chains, body chains, matching print sets, and gold rings with their fingers dipped in gold glitter. I mean it when I say EVERY DETAIL! Donatella really said, “We’re here, and you’ll know it!” All in all, the 42-look collection fused fun, electric, and sexy into a singular aesthetic.

As the final walk completed, Donatella herself came out to bow and say hello to the crowd. Naturally, she was showered with love and smiles, and guests continued clapping as Champagne was handed out to celebrate the show. La Dolce Vita!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Daily Front Row (@dailyfrontrow)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Versace (@versace)

Until next time! Follow Everett Williams on Instagram here.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.