Talbots Goes To Mexico: All About The Brand’s Newest International Outpost!

Mexico is getting an infusion of classic style this summer, thanks to Talbots. The womenswear brand is expanding its presence into new markets through a partnership with department store El Puerto de Liverpool, which will find ten new Talbots stores opening in Liverpool locations throughout Mexico City.

Mexico is notably Talbots’ first international market, outside of North America’s United States and Canada. The label is part of the portfolio of the KnitWell Group, which also owns brands including Ann Taylor, Lane Bryant, Soma, LOFT, Chico’s, Haven Well Within, and White House Black Market.

“The KnitWell Group has widely known brands with incredibly loyal customers that generate strong results,” said said Deirdre FitzGerald, the president of international at KnitWell Group. “Mexico is a very influential market that knows the Talbots brand well and we are grateful to have Liverpool, a best-in-class organization and business partner, to navigate this new opportunity.”

The Liverpool stores ten new Talbots locations will feature the brand’s signature staples, like its Charming cardigan and Chatham pants—which are regularly released in new colors and prints each season, as seen on its website. These will also be paired with an assortment of Talbots’ sportswear, dresses, and more, all specifically curated for the Mexican fashion scene.

“We are thrilled to partner with KnitWell Group to bring Talbots to the Mexican market and exclusively for the Liverpool customer,” said Daniela Hernandez, Liverpool’s commercial buying director. “For more than 175 years, we have been committed to providing our customers with exceptional products and experiences. Talbots has a long history of doing the same and we cannot wait to bring the Talbots brand to life for our customers in our stores.”

The announcement follows Talbots‘ release of its colorful spring 2024 collection, as well as its tenth partnership with Dress For Success—for which the brand has raised over $10 million over the years.

