NewsRunway

Watch Alexis Mabille’s Haute Couture Show

by The Daily Front Row
written by The Daily Front Row

Alexis Mabille’s digital Haute Couture show features one model, Louise Lefebur, walking in a hot pink box for the most minimalist video presentation we’ve seen out of Paris so far. The designer had to work with materials he had on hand in his studio to create the collection. “I worked in the opposite direction – instead of working on the design, the material and the color, I started from the color of the fabric and then the collection,” Mabille told Reuters.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinTumblrEmail

Seating you front row, taking you backstage & catapulting you into the world of fashion. Stalk us on twitter @DailyFrontRow, follow us at FashionWeekDaily.com and always be seated front row.

You may also like

Chanel’s Haute Couture Collection Was Inspired By...

The Paris Haute Couture Shows Are Going...

A Historic Win at the 2020 SAG...

Watch the Entire Dior Spring 2020 Couture...

Dior’s Elaborate Fall 2019 Couture Set Took...

25 of the Best Bridal Looks from...

Lanvin Appoints New Creative Lead, Celine’s First...

Watch the Dior Spring 2019 Couture Show...

Here Is the Couture Calendar’s Surprising New...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.