Watch Alexis Mabille’s Haute Couture Show

Alexis Mabille’s digital Haute Couture show features one model, Louise Lefebur, walking in a hot pink box for the most minimalist video presentation we’ve seen out of Paris so far. The designer had to work with materials he had on hand in his studio to create the collection. “I worked in the opposite direction – instead of working on the design, the material and the color, I started from the color of the fabric and then the collection,” Mabille told Reuters.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.