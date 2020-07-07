NewsRunway

Chanel’s Haute Couture Collection Was Inspired By Karl Lagerfeld

by The Daily Front Row
written by The Daily Front Row
CHANEL Fall-Winter 2020/21 Haute Couture

Chanel’s digital Haute Couture show gets straight to the point with a minute and 20 second video of a slimmed down collection inspired by Karl Lagerfeld. “I was thinking about a punk princess coming out of ‘Le Palace’ at dawn,” reveals Virginie Viard. “With a taffeta dress, big hair, feathers and lots of jewelry. This collection is more inspired by Karl Lagerfeld than Gabrielle Chanel. Karl would go to ‘Le Palace’, he would accompany these very sophisticated and very dressed up women, who were very eccentric too.”

The 30 looks collection is also a departure from Viard’s Spring collection, which was influenced by the simplicity and rigor of the abbey at Aubazine, where Gabrielle Chanel had been placed as a child. “I like working like this, going in the opposite direction of what I did last time. I wanted complexity, sophistication,” Viard’s adds.  “I really had Karl’s world in mind…”

Watch Here: 

 

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinTumblrEmail

Seating you front row, taking you backstage & catapulting you into the world of fashion. Stalk us on twitter @DailyFrontRow, follow us at FashionWeekDaily.com and always be seated front row.

You may also like

Watch Alexis Mabille’s Haute Couture Show

Chanel Releases Digital Cruise Show PLUS! The...

The Paris Haute Couture Shows Are Going...

Designer Ralph Rucci Drags “Meaningless” Anna Wintour,...

BREAKING: Clare Waight Keller Out at Givenchy

Chanel Does the Right Thing, The RealReal...

Chanel, LVMH, and Kering Close Stores, A...

Chanel Tops Fall 2020 Most-Viewed List, Vanity...

Who Should Replace Virginie Viard at Chanel...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.