Chanel’s Haute Couture Collection Was Inspired By Karl Lagerfeld

Chanel’s digital Haute Couture show gets straight to the point with a minute and 20 second video of a slimmed down collection inspired by Karl Lagerfeld. “I was thinking about a punk princess coming out of ‘Le Palace’ at dawn,” reveals Virginie Viard. “With a taffeta dress, big hair, feathers and lots of jewelry. This collection is more inspired by Karl Lagerfeld than Gabrielle Chanel. Karl would go to ‘Le Palace’, he would accompany these very sophisticated and very dressed up women, who were very eccentric too.”

The 30 looks collection is also a departure from Viard’s Spring collection, which was influenced by the simplicity and rigor of the abbey at Aubazine, where Gabrielle Chanel had been placed as a child. “I like working like this, going in the opposite direction of what I did last time. I wanted complexity, sophistication,” Viard’s adds. “I really had Karl’s world in mind…”

Watch Here:

