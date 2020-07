Ronald van der Kemp’s digital Haute Couture presentation features 28 gender-fluid looks and eight different mini films dubbed Wardrobe 12. van der Kemp noted on Instagram that the shorts “combined as an expressive statement about the essence of Couture and the times we live in.”

Watch Here:

