Viktor & Rolf’s Haute Couture Film Is Must-See!

Viktor & Rolf’s cheeky digital show includes a campy voiceover who walks viewers through each look in a 1950’s newscaster voice. The voice actually belongs to singer Mika, who is a huge fan of the brand. He says things like, “This will make you feel like a princess at a ball!” and “The extra long and slouchy sleeves accentuate the gravitas of the moment.”

The five-minute presentation is titled “Change” and takes place in a traditional couture salon. Looks were divided into three sections: one for anxiety and sadness; one for confusion, and one for love and hope. Kudos to the Emoji gown! Who needs big budget production when you can be campy?

