Mônot’s All-Star Campaign Features Jourdan Dunn, Kate Moss, Candice Swanepoel and MORE!

Eli Mizrahi, the creative director of Mônot, enlisted some of his superstar model friends to star in their epic Fall campaign. Mizrahi personally reached out to Kate Moss, Jourdan Dunn, Candice Swanepoel, Alek Wek, Mariacarla Boscono, Amber Valetta, and Xiao We Ju to appear in the campaign, which was shot in 24 hours.

“I wanted to bring together a cast of amazing supermodels from all different backgrounds, ages, and ethnicities to underline the fact that Mônot is both an inclusive brand and one that wants to empower and celebrate women,” Mizrahi tells The Daily. “I just spoke to the models from the heart about my vision, as an emerging independent brand, and they were really receptive to what I had to say.”

Luigi & Iango shot the campaign this past January in Al Ula, Saudi Arabia’s first World Heritage Site. Another major get was enlisting Carine Roitfeld to style the shoot and Georgi Sandev on board for makeup. “I still can’t believe we got it all done in just 24 hours!” Mizrahi says. “Logistically speaking it was like herding cats to get everyone to Al Ula. I was looking for a location that felt somewhat out of this world. I was lucky enough to visit Al Ula back in December. I was blown away with its architecture and beauty. The location’s backdrop was Maraya concert hall, the largest freestanding mirrored structure in the world. Maraya is Arabic for mirror. For me it symbolized self-reflection and I know that right now the world is in the process of its own sort of self reflection.”

Mônot was founded last year by Mizrahi and is available at Harvey Nichols UK, Moda Operandi, and Browns. Celeb fans include Zendaya, Saoirse Ronan, and Demi Moore. Lizzo recently wore Mônot to accept her BET award. The collection made its debut in Paris in March during PFW.

