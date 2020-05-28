The Paris Haute Couture Shows Are Going Virtual

Paris Haute Couture is happening with some historic changes ahead. The Fall/Winter 2020/2021 shows will go digital this July 6-8th for the first time due to you-know-what. The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode will host videos from accredited couture maisons on a dedicated platform. They’ll also be releasing additional content and a schedule so it will feel just like normal Couture. (Though nothing can change the IRL magic of a Couture show!) It will be interesting to see how designers adjust to the virtual format. Will they use models? Will they show on mannequins?

All 41 eligible couture-grade eligible houses are able to be a part of the digital couture week. Armani Privé and Jean Paul Gautier recently announced they’ll be moving their collections to be shown in January. Givenchy and Balenciaga are also not expected to show in July.

Earlier this month the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode announced the menswear shows would be held digitally from July 9th-13th.

