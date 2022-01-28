The Best Dressed VIPs At The Paris Shows Right Now!

Who isn’t in Paris?! Thanks to Paris Fashion Week Men’s, Haute Couture Spring Summer ’22, and a sprinkling of other major Fall Winter ’22 shows, all eyes are on the style in the city of light. Scroll for your daily fix of the best off-the-runway moments happening right now…

Chiara Ferragni

Italian mega-influencer and non-stop entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni is no stranger in the street style circuits. This season, she’s shown face at both Schiaparelli and Dior, though we’re sure she’s got others scribbled in her calendar.

Nadia Lee Cohen

Photographer and muse Nadia Lee Cohen teaches lessons behind and in front of the camera—as shown by her Schiaparelli entrance. Sorry, can’t hear you—those specs are talking!

Olivier Rousteing

The longstanding Balmain creative director pledged his support to both Dior and Schiaparelli in Paris, dazzling paparazzi with looks that showed why he’s a reigning Prince of Parisian fashion.

Christine Chiu

Bling Empire headliner and haute couture devotee Christine Chiu has no shortage of catwalks to attend—think: Fendi, Dior, Schiaparelli—and she’s doing so in jaw-dropping style.

Margot Robbie

Australian actress and Chanel ambassador Margot Robbie pulled out her winter whites for an angelic visit to the house’s latest Haute Couture show, with a new season Chanel bag so teeny, we can’t imagine what could possible fit in there!

Laverne Cox

Orange is the New Black star Laverne Cox is taking Paris Fashion Week by storm—namely, with camera-ready entrances at Schiaparelli, Alexandre Vauthier, and Jean Paul Gauthier. Ready to work that SAG red carpet, as host, next month!

Didi-Stone Olomide

The supermodel, currently represented by Elite Paris, had her fair share of events to attend—intimate dinners, couture shows, you name it. An emerging style star to know!

JeanPaul Paula and Nicolas Huchard

Coordinating in stripes (what else!) at the Jean Paul Gaultier show were Parisian stylist JeanPaul Paula and dancer-choreographer Nicolas Huchard—the latter even wowed on the runways!

Fredrik Robertsson

Putting a name to a face: Fredrik Robertsson is the fashionable LGBT-activist and “mystery man” from Vogue’s article “Who Was the Fabulous Mystery Man at Valentino’s Couture Show” that was published some years ago.

Tyler, the Creator

Not only was the rapper-producer in attendance at Louis Vuitton’s men’s offering last Friday—which saw the presentation of late designer Virgil Abloh’s final work—but he also produced the soundtrack and closed out the runway with a celebratory bike ride.

Maye Musk

The best-dressed red carpet regular we all know and love has touched down in Paris!

Richie Shazam

IMG model, muse, and downtown fashion scene fixture Richie Shazam got on board with the glitz.

Madelaine Petsch

The Riverdale actress and recent front row regular Madaleine Petsch graced our timelines with no shortage of high-glam looks. She began the week with Dior and adjourned it on a fun, capital F, note for Fendi.

Camille Razat

The Emily in Paris beauty, a longtime style star in her own right, is back in her natural habitat. A pared-back, yet gilded appearance at Fendi turned heads… for obvious reasons. Chic!

Rebecca Dayan

Following her appearance on the Ami Paris runway, the French actress, model, and activist kept things simple with an oversized Chanel tweed for the haute offering.

Bryan Grey Yambao

The award-winning blogger, TikTok celebrity, and Filipino socialite, most famously known by his handle name Bryanboy, was certainly turning heads at Chanel. Making fashion fun again!

