It’s Fendi-mania! As if Kim Jones’ debut during Haute Couture and Paris Fashion Weeks and a smashing series of six Vogue Italia covers weren’t enough, the designer is undertaking another project with his first Fendi ready to wear capsule.

The limited-edition project is set to land in nine stores (Miami, Beverly Hills, London, Paris, Seoul, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Beijing) on April 15 for a period of two weeks, accompanied by exclusive packaging and in-store displays. However, in an interesting twist, the capsule also ties into Jones’ Spring Summer 2021 Haute Couture show, presented earlier this year.

The collection will make Jones’ Fendi silhouettes and styles more accessible for daily wear (unless you wear couture day-to-day, that is!). His couture debut was based on Virginia Woolf’s Orlando and Britain’s Bloomsbury Group (of which Woolf was a member), with overarching concepts of Roman glamour and British liberation in the 1920s. This new capsule line is similarly steeped in androgyny and romance, featuring angular cady and wool silk suiting, sharp shirts, and elegantly draped satin dresses in sleek neutral tones.

On the accessories front, offerings are equally baroque. Knee-high boots and ballerina slippers are crafted from satin and embossed with beaded “Karligraphy” monograms, and pearl jewelry is encased in resin and embellished with rhinestones. There will also be special versions of Fendi’s Baguette and Peekaboo bags, both accented with pearls and detailed with prints inspired by the Group’s Charleston House in Sussex. We can hear the grandeur calling!

In case you need some wardrobe inspo before shopping, fear not: an elegant set of A listers has already worn some of the capsule’s key pieces. BRB. we’re setting our alarms for next Thursday’s launch!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.