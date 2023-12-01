Moose Knuckles & Carlos Nazario host Friendsgiving

Super stylist Carlos Nazario, who’s also global artistic director at Moose Knuckles, rang in the festive season with pals at Studio Skate last night. Joining him on co-hosting duty were Kimberly Drew and Joe Holder of System of Service, with music by Kesh. Guests headed to the Bushwick-based holiday pop-up venue—which opens officially today!—from the team behind Palm Heights Grand Cayman and New York’s Habibi. (Think: a chic market, a natural ice skating rink designed by artist Christopher Meyer, an Alpine-inspired Chalet restaurant, and more.) The Friendsgiving dinner also incorporated a coat drive in partnership with New York Cares, with Moose Knuckles organizing gently-used coat and winter accessory donations from those in attendance. Among those who came out to raise a glass to the holiday season were Devyn Garcia, Fisher Smith, Joan Smalls, Paloma Elsesser, Alexander Roth, Anaa Saber, Stephanie Hui, Raul Lopez, Hillary Taymour, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Ian Bradley, Jan-Michael Quammie, Ronald Burton III, Yohana Lebasi, Akeem Rasool, Chris Chambers, and Kyle Hagler.

Amitha Raman took over Jean’s to launch her luxury smoking brand AMITHA

Mini lobster rolls and Martha Stewart—now that’s how you throw a launch fête. Fashion and art crowds came together to celebrate AMITHA; the new line of smoking accessories that you’ll never want to hide away before guests come over. Founder Amitha Raman hosted friends and industry insiders recently at Noho’s hotspot du jour Jeans to get them better acquainted. During the night, models served trays of pre-rolls wrapped in custom-made AMITHA x Field Trip rolling cones as guests hit the dance floor between helping themselves to handfuls of French fries. Music came thanks to DJ Kesh, who kept the mood upbeat for attendees such as Ellen Von Unwerth, Brooks Nader, Batsheva Hay, Tinx, Jerome Parker, Jonathan Cohen, Maxwell Osborne, Christina Grasso, CJ Hart, Ginger Lu, Eniko Mihalik, Ashley Avignone, Katheen Lynch, Kennedy Yanko, Scott Sartiano, Fritz Von Eric, and, of course, Miss Martha Stewart.

ARTWALK NY returned for the first time since 2019

Notables across art, philanthropy, business, activism, and fashion gathered at Powerhouse Arts in Brooklyn recently as the beloved fundraising auction ARTWALK NY made its return. Benefiting the Coalition for the Homeless, the evening raised over $500,000 for the nation’s oldest organization directly helping homeless individuals and families. The event was presented by Max Mara, who ensured it was Italian elegance all around thanks to welcome cocktails by Via Carota. Artist Jenny Holzer was celebrated during the evening with the Honoree Award, in recognition of her continued artistry, activism, and philanthropic efforts. Music was headlined by DJ Lina Bradford, while Creatine Price, the drag persona of opera singer Jordan Weatherston Pitts, donned an eighteenth-century inspired ball gown later in the program to keep guests on their toes. The event brought together an eclectic and creative crowd, with attendees including Janis Gardner Cecil, Lara Cocken, Natalie Kates, Amy Rosi, Suzanne Siano, Sarah Stein-Sapir, Sean Augustine March, Vicky Barranguet, Ryan Brown, C.J. Chueca, Sophie Elgort, David Jacobs, Stephanie Ketty, Benjamin King, Austin Lee, LILKOOL, Marisol Martinez, Robert Melee, Emilio Perez, Dana Robinson, Jamel Robinson, Lorna Simpson, Lora Appleton, Sarah Arison, Zoe Buckman, Kayce Freed Jennings, David Price, Casey Fremont Crowe, Vincent and Shelly Fremont, Dave Harper, Sarah Hoover, Polina Proshkina, Eric Shiner, Sai De Silva, Helen Toomer, Valentine Uhovski, Eli Zabar, Aileen Agopian, ARTWALK Advisory board chair Mike De Paola, Coalition for the Homeless board chair Barry Berke, and many more.

BOGNER opens Madison Avenue location

BOGNER has opened doors to a new store at 755 Madison Avenue. The German-based outerwear brand’s New York location spans 3,400 square feet and draws inspiration from a modern chalet and features looks for women, men, and children. “This exciting milestone underscores our unwavering commitment to the US market, even amidst the prevailing trend of brick and mortar stores closing,” says Linda Ashman, executive vice President at BOGNER of America. “It is a testament to our belief in the power of physical retail and our dedication to providing an exceptional in-person experience for our customers. We are confident that these new spaces will not only captivate and inspire, but also reaffirm our brand’s enduring presence in the hearts of our valued US customers.” BOGNER also has a location in Los Angeles on the Sunset Strip.

