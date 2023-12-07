Dennis Basso opens flagship store

On the occasion of Dennis Basso opening his very first store, it wasn’t just any cocktail celebration. Rather, some 300 guests made their way to 57th Street on Wednesday night to witness the milestone moment, and hear New York City Councilman Erik Botcher presented the designer with a proclamation from the City of New York recognizing his contributions to the fashion industry, economy, and charitable causes over the last 40 years. Basso’s longtime one hype woman, Martha Stewart, was also on hand to cut the ribbon for the evening. The fête was the cherry on top of numerous celebrations, which have seen Basso receive both a Lifetime Achievement award and fund and design the renovation the Chapel at the New York Presbyterian Hospital in recent months. Joining the beloved designer at the opening and unveiling were Carol Alt, Nicole Miller, Alina Cho, Candace Bushnell, Susan Tish, Fern Mallis, Debbie Bancroft, Jill Roosevelt, and designer Kenny Alpert, who conceptualized the flagship store, and many more. Congrats!

Images: BFA

Warren Alfie Baker celebrates his collaboration with Scarosso

Stylist to the stars (and recipient of our Men’s Stylist of the Year at the Fashion Los Angeles Awards 2023) Warren Alfie Baker has teamed up with artisanal footwear brand Scarosso on a capsule line. The renowned stylist, who counts Hollywood heavyweights like Andrew Garfield, Glen Powell, KJ Apa, Diego Boneta, Matt Bomer, Finn Wolfhard, Patrick Dempsey, Dylan O’Brien, and many more amongst his A list clients, teamed up with the company to create the Warren ankle boot in a variety of hues and finishes. Available now, the handcrafted, sophisticated round-toe shoe with a Cuban heel comes in leather, suede, and python. Turning out in force to support were the likes of Andrew Garfield, Glen Powell, Andrew Matarazzo, and many more. Shop the Warren, right here.

Images: Courtesy

Diptyque hosted an exclusive look at its reimagined Madison Avenue flagship

Madison Avenue never smelled so good! Famed French perfumer and purveyor of NYC’s most omnipresent chic candles, Diptyque, has reopened its Upper East Side flagship boutique. To get the word out, the brand hosted an intimate preview of the Parisian-esque space, with a soirée soundtracked by Avalon Emerson. Among those who came along to discover more and find their new favorite fragrance in the process were Martha Stewart, Jenna Lyons, Ziwe, Tyler Mazaheri, Gage Gomez, Daniel Martin, Candice Kumai, Matthew Mazur, JiaJia Fei, Kim Shui, Marcelo Gutierrez, and Romilly Newman, among others. Plan your visit to the boutique, sitting pretty at 971 Madison Avenue, now.

Images: BFA

