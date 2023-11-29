Rachel McAdams Hits NYC For Screening Of Her Latest Movie, Carlos Nazario Joins Harper’s Bazaar, Emma Chamberlain Collaborates With Warby Parker, And More!

Stars descend on NeueHouse for Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret screening

It was a major reunion at NoMad’s NeueHouse last night, as the stars and storytellers involved in Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret came together to present the heart-warming coming of age picture. Rachel McAdams was joined by cast mates Abby Ryder Fortson, Benny Safdie, and Kate MacCluggage. The special screening, hosted by Lionsgate and The Cinema Society, also welcomed legendary producer James L. Brooks—a three-time Oscar and 20-time Emmy winner—who produced the project, which is adapted from Judy Blume’s best-selling book of the same name. Kelly Fremon Craig, who spearheaded the screenplay and directed the movie, as well as producer Julie Ansell, joinged Brooks, McAdams, and Safdie in a Q+A session for the audience too. Among those who came out to support included Laila Robins, Candace Bushnell, Laya DeLeon Hayes, Seth Herzog, Nicole Miller, Ellen Adair, Michael Aronov, Johnathan Fernandez, Sam Vartholomeos, Tovah Feldshuh, Michael Bonini, Revell Carpenter, Sophie Lane Curtis and Pedro Correa, Alex Lundqvist, Coco Mitchell, Vanessa Moody, Eve Plumb, Jill Footlick, Sue Kramer, and Kevin Hubsmith, among many more. And much to Brooks’ delight, actors Tony Danza, Carol Kane, and Marilu Henner even stopped by for a Taxi reunion!

Images: BFA

Carlos Nazario joins Harper’s Bazaar as fashion director at large

There’s a new addition to the masthead at Harper’s Bazaar. Fashion editor and consultant Carlos Nazario is joining the publication in the capacity of fashion director at large, in a role that will have him oversee the styling of all future covers—starting with February 2024. Nazario, who was recently a contributing editor at Vogue, has styled for the likes of Vanity Fair, T, Garage, Zara, Lanvin, Burberry, Michael Kors, and Moose Knuckles, where he was recently appointed global artistic director. Alongside his new title at Bazaar, Nazario will remain as global fashion director of i-D. “I’ve long admired Carlos’ work,” editor in chief Samira Nasr said of the appointment. “He speaks to now in his approach to creating fashion imagery and the community he has built perfectly aligns with the modern and distinct vision we have for this iconic brand.”

Emma Chamberlain teams up with Warby Parker

Longtime Warby Parker specs wearer Emma Chamberlain has made her relationship with the brand official. Some seven years after Chamberlain snapped up her first pair of glasses from the brand in San Francisco (her dad even got matching ones), the creator has teamed up with the brand to reimagine three of her favorites in new colorways. Chamberlain has put her stamp on the Durand, Lonnie, and Braswell frames in vibrant hues Cherry Pepper, Crystal Fern, and Toasted Sesame. The collaboration will see the styles come with limited-edition lens cloth, boxes, and insert cards featuring illustrations of her favorite animal, a pigeon. Prices start at $95 and the line is available now.

Hive & Colony opens Madison Avenue store

Hive & Colony has come uptown! The bespoke menswear brand has recently opened doors at 485 Madison Avenue in Manhattan. The new store is their second location in the city and 11th in the US. They recently celebrated the opening with a store party featuring a live performance by Odiseas. Now through the end of the year, customers who spend $1000 on any custom garment at the Madison location will receive $250 off their purchase.

Images: Courtesy

