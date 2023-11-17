Festivities, But Make It Fashion: Bergdorf Goodman (& Martha Stewart!) Unveil Holiday Windows, New Designer-led Cocktail Program

Onlookers passing by the iconic Bergdorf Goodman building yesterday evening were in for a treat as they stumbled upon the big reveal of the holiday windows—with special guest Martha Stewart on hand to lead the count down alongside Linda Fargo. Talk about a dynamic duo! The pair were joined by Santa and a trio of rhinestone and diamanté-clad violinists, Joana Kiemi, Molly Fletcher, and Katie Jacoby, for the celebration, as guests gathered with hot cocoa and lavender cookies under falling, faux snow to marvel at this year’s ‘Isn’t It Brilliant’-themed vignettes.

Once the curtains were pulled back, attendees clamored to get a closer look at the epic scenes behind the glass, which the retailer’s visionary design team painstakingly executed with mirrored mosaics, neon lights, vintage signs, and more. The seven awe-inspiring windows share the spotlight with haute looks from the likes of Thom Browne, C. D. Greene, Balmain, Rodarte, Alexander McQueen, Naeem Khan, Simone Rocha, Jil Sander, Christopher John Rogers, and Rabanne. Brilliant, indeed.

The fun continued inside, with guests invited to join for an after-store-hour’s fête, complete with a DJ set from Isaac Likes, cocktails and caviar, and a chance to tell Santa in person what was on their wishlist. (Some of the store’s 600 exclusive items, perhaps?) Speaking of cocktails—this season, Bergdorf Goodman has partnered with nearby luxury hotel Park Lane New York to develop a signature menu of sips co-created with notable designers. Christopher John Rogers presents the sweet, pink-hued Cranberry Skirt martini; Sergio Hudson put his spin on a Margarita with his ‘Escalade’ libation; and recent CFDA winner Rachel Scott of Diotima was inspired by her Jamaican roots and her love of Prosecco for the Hibiscus Royale. If your mouth is already watering, good, because the drinks are available now at BG Restaurant and at Darling, Park Lane New York’s rooftop bar which overlooks Central Park. Word to the wise, too, BG Restaurant is extending its operating hours for the first time ever, with dinner service until 8PM BG Restaurant from November 24 through December 23 (except Sundays.)

‘Tis the season!

Images: BFA/Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

