Tod’s Names New Designer! Matteo Tamburini Is Now Creative Director

It’s a new era at Tod’s, as Matteo Tamburini has been named creative director at the Italian luxury brand. In his new role, Tamburini will oversee women’s and men’s collection, as well as the house’s substantial footwear and leather goods offerings, with his debut coming in early 2024.

Tamburini is succeeding Walter Chiapponi, who in a game of head designer musical chairs is heading to Blumarine, replacing Brognano. The Italian designer, who was born in Urbino, has been working steadily in the industry for over two decades. Most recently, Tamburini has been at Bottega Veneta since 2017, under creative directors Tomas Maier, Daniel Lee, and Matthieu Blazy. (Industry sources note that former Bottega Veneta CEO Carlo Alberto Beretta joined Tod’s in 2019 as general manager, which could have sewed the seed for Tamburini’s eventual appointment.)

“I am honored and excited to join the Tod’s family and become part of a brand that is so closely tied to my origins and memories. I identify myself with the brand’s values and the continuous pursuit of high quality and style it has undertaken until now, and I look forward to contributing with my expertise,” Tamburini said in an alert announcing his appointment.

His debut will be shown in Milan in February 2024, for the Fall Winter 2024/2025 season.

In other designer shakeup news, Givenchy announced today that Matthew Williams is to depart the brand, effective January 1.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.