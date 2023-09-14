Mindy Kaling, Zoey Deutch, Lily Rabe, & More Help Veronica Beard Celebrate New Fall Campaign

Veronica Beard’s Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard got the gang together for an impeccably-chic dinner hosted at Verōnika—of course!—during New York Fashion Week. The duo enlisted friend of the brand Laura Brown (“I’m also Veronica,” the Aussie joked to the crowd) as a co-host for the evening which celebrated female friendships and ambition.

As guests arrived at the stunning space, they were greeted by Veronica Beard’s newly-unveiled Breaking News ad, which had landed in the New York Times’ Style section that same Sunday morning announcing the Fall 2023 campaign. Pictures were posed amongst the stacks of faux newspapers, umbrellas were tossed in favor of glasses of passed champagne, and guests caught up and discussed that weekend’s events (the shows! The traffic! Coco Gauff! That rain!) as upbeat sounds from DJ Pamela Tick filled the elegant European eatery.

Moving to the dining room to find their seat, attendees realized each plate had been customized with their name in gold script. A delicious family-style offering of dishes like salt baked beets, organic farmer’s salad, dry aged porterhouse, seared Faroe Island salmon, and the undoubted star of the show, the restaurant’s cauliflower schnitzel encrusted with coconut mozzarella and Thai basil.

When it came time for something sweet to sign off on a beautiful evening, servers presented guests with personalized red tassel-adorned brass coat check tags on dessert trays. These prompted everyone to move over to where rows of the brand’s signature piece, the Dickey jacket that started it all, neatly awaited them behind plush velvet curtains. To commemorate the evening of celebration, the Dickey jackets in question for each person to take home were the limited-edition navy pinstripe Crest Ellette style with guests’ initials hand-stitched in the corner. Wes Anderson could never!

Among those in attendance were Mindy Kaling, Zoey Deutch, Martha Stewart, Rachel Brosnahan, Lily Rabe, Aurora James, Candice Huffine, Jenna Lyons, Cass Bird, Grece Ghanem, Flaviana Matata, Jill Kargman, Kita Updike, Liv Perez, Nyakio Grieco, Maria Borges, Stephanie Ruhle, Sutton Foster, Tiler Peck, Tina Leung, Tinx, Tomi Adeyemi, and many more.

Take a peek inside the evening, below:

Images: BFA

