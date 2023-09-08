Fashion Media Awards

Extra, Extra! The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards & NYFW Issue Lands Today!!!!!

by Freya Drohan
It’s here! As the industry gets ready to celebrate at the 10th annual Fashion Media Awards this evening and the New York Fashion Week shows kick off across town, it’s only fitting that your Daily lands in the city too. With four collectible covers too!

Our brand new issue is jam-packed with interviews from some of this years honorees, including cover star Grace Elizabeth, Martha Stewart, Jeremy Scott, Nina Garcia, and Elizaveta Porodina. We also got a little misty eyed going down memory lane, recalling a whole decade of fashionable fun at the ceremonies over the years. Were we ever so young!

Law Roach and rising model and singer Elena Matei also find themselves on glossy covers, with the image architect answering everyone’s question—”what’s next?!”— while Matei poses for a Fall fashion editorial and tells us what’s ahead.

Inside the mag, you’ll find a chic sheet to who’s showing, front row faces to know, haute tips, and juicy gossip. There’s more than one reason it’s been called “the guiltiest pleasure of Fashion Week…..”

Find it in person at every show during the cal. See you out there!

