Inside The Daily’s Visit To Hardy’s Holiday Village and The Grand Lodge at Nemacolin

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, Nemacolin knows how to do it! The Daily and friends recently headed off to Farmington, PA for our annual Winter Wonderland adventure. This time, we were lucky enough to be the very first guests to check out Hardy’s Holiday Village and stay at its newly-reimagined The Grand Lodge.

The unprecedented Holiday Village experience must be seen to be believed. The immersive experience is Instagram gold, as the village brings the North Pole to life with Santa and Mrs. Claus on hand, gifts, candy, and live performances by elves wearing custom creations by NYC-based brand Wiederhoeft. Other highlights include Hardy’s House of Ornaments, offering one-of-a-kind, specialty decorations; PJ’s Peppermint Emporium, a candy cane extravaganza with peppermint-striped products from socks to throw blankets; Magical Maggie’s Mittens and Scarves, a boutique market selling luxury winter apparel including cashmere scarves and sweaters; Nutcracker Factory, a destination for Christmas décor; and Glitter Factory, featuring custom gifts and crafts for children. Naturally, there’s even spots to get hot cocoa, fresh macaroons, and make gingerbread houses and cookies at Mrs. Claus’ Gingerbread Bakery.

Nemacolin and The Daily welcomed guests including Lindsay Ellingson and her husband Sean Clayton and their sons, Chicho Lachowski and Jessieann Gravel Lachowski and their sons, Chad White and his son Levi, Jerome Lamar, Greivy and her husband Michael Lou and their daughter Dartagnan, Karina Bik, Alex and Keytt Lundqvist, Keke Lindgard, Sophie Sumner, Francesca Vuillemin, Hunter Kohl, Cory Bond and his daughter Brooklyn, and more for a special dinner in the space. Nemacolin’s PJ Magerko Liquorice and Jordan Millington Liquorice, and Jackson Wiederhoeft, joined in the fun for the magical reveal too.

The weekend getaway also featured a first look at Nemacolin’s reimagined The Grand Lodge, which is a re-interpration of the famed resort’s original lodge, now featuring 56 luxurious suites with butler service, gourmet dining, and mid-century modern decor elements. The resort has also unveiled Fawn & Fable, a dining destination dubbed as a mix between a traditional steakhouse and a fairytale castle. There’s also a chic new place to get drinks at the Circle Bar; a round, custom marble-topped bar.

Throughout the visit, our guests got to see first-hand some of the special experiences that can only be found at Nemacolin. Some participated in ‘Pinot and Painting’ sessions, while a few of the kids checked out Painting with Ponies. Our golf enthusiasts spent time at the Gold Academy to learn some new tricks and up their game, while others visit The Peak for bowling and axe throwing. Another new addition at Nemacolin is the Fun Zone at the Hardy Girls’ Club. The club has limitless virtual reality and laser tag, a tumble track with airbag landing, a bouldering wall with various difficulty routes, and a ninja warrior course. Another unforgettable adventure at Nemacolin!

Photography by Carline Fiss and Sofia Belhouari

