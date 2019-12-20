Events

Max Mara Holds an Aspen Soirée, Theophilus London Parties In L.A.

written by The Daily Front Row
Max Mara
Nikki Erwin, Olya Sinitsyna, and Minnie Dubilier (Todd Patrick)

Check out pics and recaps from all of the chicest fashion fêtes below! And make sure to email us at events@chicreport.com for editorial coverage consideration. Click here to read more party coverage from this month.

Wednesday, December 18

Max Mara Holds a Chic Apres Ski-Themed Party
Max Mara held an intimate trunk show and at the Aspen home of Andy Beal, featuring its Fall ’19 and Resort ’20 collections. Hosted by Andy’s fiancé, Olya Sinitsyna, and Tina Craig of @bagsnob, the evening highlighted Max Mara’s style and its iconic Teddy Bear coat, which has been reimagined in bold colors for the 2019 winter season.

Nikki Erwin, Kelly Gores, Cory Bond, Bo Janicic, Minnie Dubilier, Marianna Hewitt, Cibelle Levi, and Brandon Lee were among the many VIPs in attendance. They enjoyed cocktails, a DJ, and stunning views.

(Todd Patrick)

Tuesday, December 17

Bombay Sapphire Toasts Theophilus London In L.A.
Creativity was stirring last night in Los Angeles, as a festive crowd joined rapper, singer, songwriter Theophilus London for a listening party to debut his highly anticipated album, Bebey. Guests enjoyed artfully crafted Bombay Sapphire cocktails while listening to tracks on the new album, which features collaborations with Tame Impala, Raekwon, Giggs, Lil Yachty, Ariel Pink, and more. In honor of the album, Bombay crafted cocktails inspired by it, which were enjoyed by notable guests like DJ and Producer Zane Lowe and Rapper Reese.

