Test Your Knowledge of the Week’s Top Fashion News Stories

In a new interview, Off-White designer Virgil Abloh was asked what he thinks streetwear will look like in the next decade. Surprisingly, he doesn’t think the style will last. “I would definitely say it’s gonna die,” he said. “Its time will be up." As for what will replace it, Abloh believes consumers with personal style and a deep knowledge of fashion will turn to vintage items.”There are so many clothes that are cool that are in vintage shops and it’s just about wearing them. I think that fashion is gonna go away from buying a boxfresh something; it’ll be like, hey I’m gonna go into my archive.”