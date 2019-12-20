Test Your Knowledge of the Week’s Top Fashion News Stories

Where is Rodarte staging its Fall 2020 show in February?
The CFDA has released a preliminary calendar for New York Fashion Week in February, including a pleasant surprise: Rodarte is scheduled to show! This will be the label’s first presentation in the city since September 2018.
Which longtime editor is leaving Vogue?
After nearly 20 years, Sally Singer is leaving Vogue. According to The Cut, she informed staff of her exit last week. While no one will officially fill her old position of “creative digital director,” Stuart Emmrich is taking over as editor of Vogue.com.
Which fashion conglomerate bought a factory in Tuscany?
Capri Holdings — which includes Versace, Michael Kors, and Jimmy Choo — has acquired its first factory. Alberto Gozzi S.r.L. is an Italian footwear factory in Tuscany, and had been family-owned since 1974. After the deal closes in early 2020, it will produce Versace and Jimmy Choo shoes, and, at a later point, items for Michael Kors Collection as well.
Which fast fashion retailer was found in L.A. factories that underpay workers?
The Labor Department has discovered that numerous L.A. factories producing Fashion Nova clothing have been paying workers illegally low wages. While the company does not directly deal with factories, which are hired by middlemen, this year Fashion Nova was “found the most frequently by federal investigators looking into garment factories that pay egregiously low wages.” Furthermore, over the past four years its clothes have been found in 50 investigations related to factories that pay less than minimum wage or fail to pay overtime. The company has since updated its vendor agreements and met with the government agency.
What does Virgil Abloh think will be the dominant fashion of the next decade?
In a new interview, Off-White designer Virgil Abloh was asked what he thinks streetwear will look like in the next decade. Surprisingly, he doesn’t think the style will last. “I would definitely say it’s gonna die,” he said. “Its time will be up." As for what will replace it, Abloh believes consumers with personal style and a deep knowledge of fashion will turn to vintage items.”There are so many clothes that are cool that are in vintage shops and it’s just about wearing them. I think that fashion is gonna go away from buying a boxfresh something; it’ll be like, hey I’m gonna go into my archive.”
Share your Results:
Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.