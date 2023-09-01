A Fashion Editor’s Pre-NYFW Shopping List Via Italist.com

The only word I love more than ‘shopping?’ ‘Saving!’ Thankfully, adding on-the-money trending pieces to your rotation doesn’t have to cost and arm and a leg thanks to italist.com. The multi-brand luxury e-tailer’s unique selling point is that there’s always a sale, with prices up to 80% off on current and recent season pieces. Case in point: there’s a flash sale on Fall ’23 hot ticket items right now, with over 41,000 covetable finds included. In the name of journalism, I’ve been window shopping myself, and here are three categories I’m circling around and about to pull the trigger on, just in time for Fashion Month.

Red dresses

Try as I might, it’s hard not to reference Chris de Burgh’s Lady in Red when it comes to this fashion moment, but the crooner was on to something in his lyrics: “I’ve never seen you looking so gorgeous as you did tonight.” Forget Barbie mania, fire engine red is waiting in the wings to be the most omnipresent shade of Q4. And for good reason: it’s bold, it’s powerful, it’s sensual, and it’s the quickest way to channel unforgettable confidence in one standout piece. Just what Barbie would have wanted for us.

Cassie mini dress, $285, The Attico

Off-shoulder slashed dress, $1,083, Alexander McQueen

Red silk dress, $1,681, Magda Butrym

Cutout dress, $313, Jacquemus

Zimino long dress, $423, Max Mara

Pinstripes

This season, I’m ready to cos play for the corporate job I’ll never have. Thanks largely to Saint Laurent’s epic Fall 2023 collection which was heavy on the ‘is there some kind of businesswoman special’ pencil skirts and XL shoulder padded pinstripe blazers, once the cold comes, I’m dressing to sharpen my pencils, gossip at the water cooler, and do whatever it is that people do in those high rise buildings from 9-5. Tess McGill would approve!

Wool vest, $1,055, Balmain

Pencil skirt, $793, Versace

Striped blazer, $436, Ganni

Stripe skirt, $218, Patrizia Pepe

Pinstripe single breasted blazer, $916, MM6 Margiela

Zebra

Once you start treating exotic prints like a neutral in your wardrobe, the world [umm, animal kingdom?] is your oyster. I’m retiring my leopard and cheetah for now, and swapping in anything in stop-and-stare worthy zebra, which goes with just about everything while still making a fresh, unexpected statement. Not only are zebras a distinctive and alluring species, they’re kind of a nonchalant fashion icon in their own right—are they black with white stripes? White with black stripes? Are they a horse? Can they really run within an hour of being born? They keep people guessing, which is always our MO too.

Zebra print pumps, $610, The Attico

Long sleeve dress, $314, Just Cavalli

Mini TF bag, $778, Tom Ford

Zebra slingbacks, $431.66, Dolce & Gabbana

Heart-embroidered zebra pullover, $356, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini

