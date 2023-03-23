Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Kathy Hilton, and The Daily Palm Beach Celebrate Max Mara’s Spring ’23 Collection

Earlier this week in picturesque Palm Beach, Max Mara along with mother-daughter duo Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Kathy Hilton, and The Daily Front Row hosted its second annual Palm Beach luncheon to celebrate the luxury brand’s latest Spring ’23 Collection. The event began with courtyard cocktails, featuring a Chandon Garden Spritz cart and a customized pink Jolly car by Hamptons Jollys – a perfect fit at Palm Beach’s “pink paradise”, The Colony Hotel. Both the signature spritz and Jolly car reflect the inspiration for this season’s collection – Riviera style. With pieces designed not just to be worn, but to be lived in, collection highlights include backless tanks, voluminous canvas sailor pants, wide-brimmed sun hats and long, languid skirts which hug the hip. The collection also had a hint of the handmade, with looks that featured designs crafted in pure natural linen with raw fringed hems. Max Mara’s classic architectonic coats took on an updated, softer look and feel that had the allure of sun-bleached beach robes.

More than 50 tastemakers including Amy Phelan, Andrea Wynn, Vera Serrano, Jared Seligman, Bettina Anderson, Courtney Davis, Veronica Webb, Evelyn Tracy, Guy and Harrison Morgan, Hilary Geary Ross, Talbot Maxey, Logan Horne, Kai Lassen, Max Mara’s Judgie Graham, and The Daily Palm Beach editor, Lizzi Bickford Meadow, gathered for a Mediterranean-inspired luncheon and fashion presentation. Guests raised their glasses to honor the special occasion, each filled with chilled Rumor Rose or Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc and sparkling wine. Luncheon guests took home VIP gift bags filled with luxe items including a Max Mara travel kit, Metabolism Bars by Sakara Life, and Sun Drops by Dr. Barbara Sturm.

The festivities continued into the late afternoon, with guests taking a spin in the pink Jolly over to Max Mara’s light-filled Worth Avenue boutique. Palm Beach tastemakers including Bridget Borman and Whitney Schott were among the VIPs spotted exploring the latest must have items including including linen jumpsuits, airy sundresses and oversized sunglasses that will instantly transport you from the shores of Palm Beach to Portofino!

Peruse highlights from the day below!

Photography: Karla Korn