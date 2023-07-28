Max Mara and the Daily Summer came together this week to host 50 VIPs for an al fresco luncheon at Topping Rose House in Bridgehampton to kick off a three-day celebration of the brand’s Pre-Fall ‘23 collection. Stylish attendees gathered in the sun to enjoy an exclusive shopping experience followed by a wine and cocktail reception, luncheon, and luxury gifting.

During the course of the day, guests enjoyed the opportunity to explore a curated collection of customized vintage cars by Vantage Auto Collection—which made for an ideal photo moment!—such as a crème-colored Porsche Speedster, a duck egg-blue Mercedes G-Wagon, and a pistachio-hued Toyota Landcruiser. The cars’ shades were reflective of the Max Mara’s Pre-Fall ‘23 collection’s color palette, and each motor sported the Max Mara signature logo for the occasion too.

After exploring a swoon-worthy assortment of must-have items at the pop-up shop, such as iconic coats and silk separates in seasonal shades of lipstick red and pastel pink inspired by Marilyn Monroe’s time in New York, guests gathered in the five-star property’s courtyard to sip chilled Sainte Marguerite en Provence rosé, Aperol Spritz, Cinzano Prosecco, DAOU sauvignon blanc and chardonnay, and a variety of refreshing clean energy drinks from Gorgie before making their way to the garden to enjoy a gourmet three-course lunch.

Menu highlights included an organic mixed green salad, Farrow Island Salmon with local corn purée, and a light pesto pasta—all of which were enjoyed accompanied by a choice of Aperol Spritz, Cinzano Prosecco, Sainte Marguerite en Provence rosé, or DAOU sauvignon blanc and chardonnay. After the meal, attendees gathered around a customized Max Mara gelato cart by Dolce and Gelato Catering where a delicious and summery assortment of flavors inspired by Max Mara’s Italian roots awaited.

Guests included influential figures from the worlds of art, design, and fashion, such as Sai de Silva, Nicky Hilton, Marina Albright, Leah McSweeney, Tinamarie Clark, Ivey Leidy, Cas Fries, Casey Fremont, Ashley Stewart, Elizabeth Kurpis, Hilary Matt, Coco Bassey, Irina Kro Eicke and Max Eicke, Blair Voltz Clarke, Tripoli Patterson, Stephanie Nass, Lele Sadoughi, Max Mara’s Cristian Notari and Judgie Graham, and many more.

The festivities continued into the late afternoon, with more mixing and mingling poolside and inside the retail pop-up. The very talented Lefty’s Right Mind were also on hand to personalize Max Mara leather items with hand-painted monograms.

A covetable VIP gift bag for each guest included luxe items like a Max Mara beach towel and tote, perfume by Summer Hours, a $500 gift certificate for Palm Beach/Hamptons-based Luxury Day Yacht Charters, summer skincare essentials from clinically-backed clean brand Macrene Actives, haircare musts from Moroccanoil, and innovative products from celebrity-adored VH Skincare by Vanessa Hernandez.

See inside the day, below:

Images: Sean Zanni

