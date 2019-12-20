The Daily Media: 21 Moves to Know

Want to share your news with us and see your name and company in our weekly Media Moves roundup? Email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com.

1. Massimo Piombini is now CEO of Diesel Group.

2. Stuart Emmrich is now editor of Vogue.com. Meanwhile, Sally Singer is leaving Vogue after nearly 20 years.

3. Kristen O’Hara is now SVP and chief business officer of Hearst Magazines, a newly created role.

4. Daniel Fletcher is now the menswear creative director of Fiorucci.

5. Lauren Paris is now VP of PR Events and a department manager at KCD.

6. Eef Vicca is now VP of Factory PR.

7. Jessica Cruel is now features director of Allure.

8. Fiona Firth is now managing director of Mr. Porter.

9. Andrew Churchill is now VP of Anchor Communications.

10. Jori Miller Sherer is now president of Minnetonka Moccasin.

11. Sallie Chamberlain is now an office manager at Think.

12. Brandon Sansone is now VP of media strategy at Praytell.

13. Emily Cavagnaro has been promoted to senior account executive, fashion and retail at Shadow.

14. Meline Agabaian is now an account director, fashion at Purple. Meanwhile, Amy Choi is now an account manager and Jennifer Na is now a senior account executive in the department.

15. Patrick Hunt is now a senior director of VIP and influencer services at Purple. Sophia Schrager is now an events manager at the company.

16. KCD Los Angeles is now representing Maticevski for VIP services, as well as Tasaki and Carmen March for awards season VIP services.

17. Purple is now representing Beachgold Bali and Space for Giants.

18. Savannah Engel PR is now representing Morgan Lane.

19. Think is now representing VIVO Barefoot.

20. Maguire Steele is now representing Wolf & Shepherd.

21. Sho+Co is now representing Haney for VIP services and Haney for Escada.

