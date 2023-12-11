Sofia Richie Grainge is PORTER’s latest digital cover star

Gen Z it girl Sofia Richie Grainge is gracing the new cover of PORTER. The 25-year-old social media sensation speaks to the mag about what’s next—her hotly-anticipated fashion debut SRG—and how her big sister Nicole Richie has been an invaluable source of advice. “There were steps that I felt I had to take,” she said of parlaying her profile as an omnipresent teenager in LA to a more sophisticated fashion plate in recent years. “Let’s figure out your personal style so that when people think of you, there’s a clear vision of how you dress, how you feel, a vibe you give off. Create a business plan for myself, for my brand, so that any company I work with moving forward will be in alignment with me. And just putting myself in the right spaces, not being seen absolutely everywhere.” Spoiler alert: it worked, to the tune of a viral, Chanel-filled wedding and a dedicated social media audience who hangs on her every word. Of SRG, she explains that the venture will incorporate fashion, beauty, and interiors— “Three things I’m super-passionate about; I haven’t really shown people my home, so I’m excited to open that door”—as well as a product line, personal recommendations, and community chat. Read the full feature, with styling by Coco Cassibba and photography by Alexander Saladrigas here.

KCD announces Rachna Shah’s promotion to global CEO

Congratulations are in order for Rachna Shah, who will oversee KCD’s media relations, creative, fashion services, digital, VIP, and more across its four offices in her major new role as global CEO. BOF 500 member and PR powerhouse Shah steps into the footsteps of Julie Mannion, who will continue as chairman of the board and remain as a special advisor on select projects. Shah joined the agency back in 1997 as an assistant publicist under her mentor, the late industry veteran Ed Filipowski. In her most recent position, she led media relations across the New York, London, Paris, and Los Angeles offices for over six years as partner and managing director.

The first Kith Women store is here

It’s a full circle moment for Kith, as the brand has unveiled its first Kith Women flagship, now open in the same landmark building that housed the brand’s first-ever Manhattan store back in 2011. Opening to the public this Friday, the Kith Women SoHo Flagship at 644 Broadway will carry multi-brand ready to wear, accessories, and footwear, and house a PlantShed café and greenery space. To help steer the ship alongside founder, CEO, and creative director Ronnie Fieg, buzzy designer Daniëlle Cathari is joining as women’s creative director. To celebrate the opening, Kith will release special Kith Women Winter Monogram 2023 items across outerwear, separates, and accessories, in store and online on Friday from 11AM.

Max Mara reopens its Aspen pop-up

Max Mara is back in the mountains. The Italian luxury brand is reopening its pop-up shopping experience in Aspen from now through January 6. The chic temporary digs will return to Hotel Jerome and open daily from 10AM-6PM in the historic Aspen Times Printing House at 330 East Main Street. Guests can expect a life-sized ice sculpture of Max the Teddy and a ski-themed photo activation outside the store, as well as complimentary hot chocolate and warm pretzels served in the hotel’s courtyard. Nodding to the tenth anniversary of its adored Teddy coat, Max Mara has created two new Teddy styles—the Sparkling Teddy in camel and white featuring tonal crystal embellishment, and the Mini Teddy for kids aged 5-12—which will both be available exclusively at the Aspen boutique. Heading to the resort town? Keep your eyes peeled for Max Mara moments, including a partnership with the Aspen Art Museum and gondola takeovers heading up Aspen Mountain.

