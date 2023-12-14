You’ve probably seen her at a show posing for street style photographers, or perhaps you’re one of her half a million followers on Insta who virtually tag along with her around the world, but either way, Katya Tolstova is everywhere! The model turned influencer tells The Daily how she shifted professional gears, what she loves about fashion events, and recounts some of her most memorable moments since focusing on digital content.

How long have you been creating digital content?

I’ve been on Instagram since 2012, mostly posting about model life—runway shows moments, behind the scenes from shoots, and the various places my modeling jobs took me. By 2019, I made the full time transition to being a content creator and focused solely on building my presence as a fashion influencer.

When did you notice a significant shift in growth in your following?

The significant shift in my following came during the lockdown. As the fashion industry paused, I didn’t. While many content shoots were canceled, I ordered a tripod and transformed my apartment in Brooklyn into a mini home studio. It was a surreal experience to see my work reach so many during those isolated times. I just kept sharing my take on fashion through self-styled, self-shot editorials and videos, and the response was incredibly humbling. When travel restrictions lifted, my journey took an exciting turn—I was attending fashion weeks all over the world not as a model but as a guest, a front row fashion insider for the audience that had grown with me.

What can your followers expect from your content?

My content is a straightforward look into the world of high fashion from an insider’s perspective. At fashion weeks, you’ll see what I see from the front rows: the trends, the energy, the details that don’t always make it into the magazines. For street style, I show you my personal take, styling outfits to match the vibe of each fashion week. It’s a curated process, from selecting designers to deciding on a theme that speaks to the character and current fashion narrative of places like New York, Milan, Paris, London, or Copenhagen. I go to fittings and meet designers in person, often incorporating looks fresh off the runway that aren’t yet available in stores.

What fashion weeks have you attended around the world?

NYFW, MFW, PFW, Copenhagen Fashion Week, London Men’s, Milan Men’s, Paris Haute Couture, NY Bridal, LAFW, Miami Swim Week, Dubai Fashion Week, NY Mens Day… I’ve also attended events like Art Basel Miami Beach, Cannes Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival, F1, and Coachella!

What have been some of the best and most memorable experiences?

So many fashion weeks, so many moments! Just looking at this past season… the Saks Potts show at CPHFW, that was unforgettable. We got an email in the morning: “It’s going to rain, let’s embrace it!” And embrace it we did! The wind, the cold, the rain, all of it. It was fashion at its coolest! NYFW next, and the return of 3.1 Phillip Lim: what a comeback! And such an emotional finale. Anne V and Toni Garrn closing the John Richmond show in Milan. A total throwback vibe. Pure Y2K nostalgia. I just have to mention the street style at Paris Haute Couture this season. Oh, and Philipp Plein’s cruise show in Cannes on the final day of the Film Festival? Epic!

What do you like about attending shows?

Attending fashion shows isn’t just about seeing new collections for me. I’m always looking at the whole picture—the location, runway setup, lighting, model casting, the front row guest list, makeup and hair partners, production and PR teams. These elements together create a unique experience, and being able to witness it firsthand, alongside others who love fashion, is really special to me.

Favorite fashion week?

Every fashion week is so special, and I love them all for different reasons. But the one I always look forward to the most is Copenhagen. It’s the first on my fashion calendar, followed by the big four: New York, London, Milan, and Paris. But it truly stands out to me for its street style. It’s unmatched. Everyone, and I mean everyone, has this natural, effortless sense of style and a way of making fashion feel approachable. I come back to NYC feeling inspired and ready for the fashion month ahead.

How do you think street style influences the fashion industry as a whole?

Whenever I think about street style’s impact on fashion, it’s like, ‘What’s first…the street style or the trend?’ It’s this fascinating cycle: runways influence the streets, and then the streets influence the runways. I’d say street style a) often precedes the high-fashion trends we see on runways and b) inspires wearable trends in the real world. Of course, not everything you see on the streets during fashion weeks is practical, but many of these ideas do find their way into our everyday wardrobes.

What role does street style play in your experience at fashion weeks?

For me, street style at fashion weeks is everything! Before, during, and after each show. Here’s how it goes: before, it’s all about putting together my looks, a chance for me to express and test my fashion sense. This part’s about picking themes, collaborating with designers, and trying on those not-yet-in-stores, off-the-runway pieces. During the shows, I make sure to arrive early. For me, it’s as much about seeing the street style as it is about the runway. That energy outside! After the shows, I scroll through all street style galleries to see incredible work of photographers shooting arrivals and departures. That’s my ritual. So yes, for me, street style truly is everything.

Are there any street style photographers whose work you find inspiring or influential during fashion weeks?

Street style photographers are the real stars of fashion weeks. I’m a huge admirer of their work. They’re the reason the world sees and appreciates the art of street style; they are the eyes. My list of those I’m inspired by and grateful to is long, but I’d especially like to name a few whose work I see at every fashion week: Christian Vierig, Daniel Zuchnik, Darrel Hunter, Edward Berthelot, Jeremy Moeller, Simbarashe Cha, Szymon Brzóska, Thomas Razzano, Tyler Joe, and Valentina Valdinoci. Their talent is exceptional, but it’s their kindness to everyone around them, including young talent, that makes all the difference. Their approach not only captures fashion moments but also nurtures the emerging voices in street style. Their support creates a welcoming space for newcomers. This contribution is truly priceless and exactly the kind of influence we need in today’s fashion world.

You go to a lot of events. Do you ever wear anything twice? What do you do with your old clothes?

I really try to be responsible and thoughtful when it comes to dressing. I get a lot of use out of my high-end pieces, wearing them multiple times. I also actively support emerging brands that prioritize sustainability and circular fashion practices. For many events, I borrow unique, one-of-a-kind pieces directly from designers or use swapping services like Rent the Runway. It’s a great way to keep my wardrobe diverse without constant purchasing. And for items I no longer need, I use Rebag and Vestiaire Collective to pass them on, extending their life and reducing waste.

Photography: Georgii Kamaev

Follow Katya Tolstova on Instagram: @katyatolstova

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.